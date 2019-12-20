Best of 2019 Das sind unsere Songs des Jahres
Vielfältiger und jünger als je zuvor - das sind die Zündfunk-Singles des Jahres 2019. Gewählt von den Zündfunk- und Nachtmix-DJs.
Die SONGS DES JAHRES 2019 von ZÜNDFUNK und NACHTMIX.
2. Billie Eilish - Bad Guy
3. The Comet is Coming - Summon on Fire
5. SAULT - Up All Night
6. Aldous Harding - The Barrel
8. Vampire Weekend - This Life
9. Kokoroko - Abusey Junction
10. Meerkat Meerkat - Eleganz
11. Sampa The Great - Final Form
12. Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Old Town Road
13. Caribou - Home
14. Tyler the Creator - Earfquake
15. Jaimie Branch - Prayer for Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2
16. Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land
17. Stefanie Schrank - Fabrik
18. Young Guv - Every Flower I See
19. Dreamville - Down Bad
20. Angela Aux - The Reason Is You