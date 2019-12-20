Best of 2019 Das sind unsere Songs des Jahres

Die SONGS DES JAHRES 2019 von ZÜNDFUNK und NACHTMIX.

1. Lizzo - Truth Hurts

2. Billie Eilish - Bad Guy

3. The Comet is Coming - Summon on Fire

4. Big Thief - Not

5. SAULT - Up All Night

6. Aldous Harding - The Barrel

7. Fat White Family - Feet

8. Vampire Weekend - This Life

9. Kokoroko - Abusey Junction

10. Meerkat Meerkat - Eleganz

11. Sampa The Great - Final Form

12. Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) - Old Town Road

13. Caribou - Home

14. Tyler the Creator - Earfquake

15. Jaimie Branch - Prayer for Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2

16. Fontaines D.C. - Boys in the Better Land

17. Stefanie Schrank - Fabrik

18. Young Guv - Every Flower I See

19. Dreamville - Down Bad

20. Angela Aux - The Reason Is You

Alle Songs in einer Spotify-Playlist findet ihr hier.