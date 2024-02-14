MSC 2024: 60 Years of Debates on Security Policy

How stable is Europe’s security, how effective is its deterrence still? Those questions have aroused and been vividly discussed after Putin’s attack on Ukraine and throughout this ongoing war. But those questions have once again peaked after former US President Donald Trump said he would encourage Russia to "do whatever the hell they want" to any NATO country that doesn’t pay enough.

These incendiary NATO remarks send very real shudders through Europe. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg says Trump’s comments endanger US and European troops. Europe’s leading politicians and security policy experts are challenged to find strong answers at this year’s Munich Security Conference (MSC) taking place from February 16 to 18, 2024.

BR24 is broadcasting the entire conference live – embedded in this article.

Hier finden Sie unsere Live-Berichterstattung von der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz auf Deutsch.

Main Subjects: Russia’s war against Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas-Conflict

Christoph Heusgen, Chairman of the MSC, is expecting this year’s conference to provide a new impetus to Ukraine’s support for the war against Russia: "We are not tired." Putin’s calculus that the western countries will slowly but surely decrease their support shall not add up according to Heusgen.

Russia’s war against Ukraine will be one of the two main subjects at the MSC this year, the Israel-Hamas-War will be the other. A performance by the West-Eastern Divan Orchestra lead by conductor Daniel Barenboim shall therefor be a sign of reconciliation, said Heusgen. The MSC will be opened by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

180 leading politicians, heads of states and governments, and experts will be in Munich these three days – among others: US Vice President Kamala Harris, US Secretary of State Tony Blinken, Germany’s Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, China’s Top Diplomat Wang Yi, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh.

MSC: 60 Years of High-Level Debates on Security Policy

Additionally, the MSC, founded in the fall of 1963, will celebrate its 60th anniversary during the next main conference. According to the MSC guidelines the entire event and all its many components were governed by the Munich Rule: Engage and interact with each other; don't lecture or ignore one another.