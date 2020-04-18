Corona FAQ: BR24 answers your questions

The television show "Jetzt red i" on Wednesday evening was dominated by the new Corona resolutions of the same day. The agreement between the federal and state governments leads to many questions: when do exams take place, when do public swimming pools open, what about daycare fees? We collect questions and answers.

This article is updated continuously.

Where can I buy masks at the moment?

Masks should be worn at least during shopping and in public transport. At the moment, wearing masks in public is strongly recommended, but Bavaria's Prime Minister Söder is also considering a mask obligation.

They are currently only sold in pharmacies. Not every pharmacy currently has masks, and there are not all types of masks everywhere. FFP2 masks that also protect against infection are rare and should be reserved for people in critical professions.

You can sew simple masks, so-called community masks yourself, order them from online shops or buy them again from April 27 in various shops - from then on, shops with a shopping area of up to 800 square meters will be reopened.

What about trips to my second home (campsite or holiday home)?

Many users seem to have a fixed camper on a permanent campsite that is registered as a second home. Here it is like with holiday apartments: These should not be visited until May 4. The Ministry of the Interior points out - again - that leaving your own home is only allowed "for good reasons". Trips to a second home (regardless of whether it is a holiday home or permanent campsite) should therefore only take place if they are urgently needed.

Who checks the protective measures for customers and staff at hairdressers, cosmetics and nail care?

Nobody at the moment, as there are no hairdressing salons, cosmetic or nail care studios open. According to Prime Minister Markus Söder, the opening was "intended" from May 4. Details, especially about the "requirements for hygiene" will only be announced in the coming weeks.

These conditions will presumably be anchored in the Infection Protection Act (IfSG). The police will punish violations of the IfSG. That means: Should hairdressers etc. reopen from May 4, the police will be responsible for complying with hygiene requirements.

What about the annual general meeting in clubs?

The contact restrictions imposed by the federal and state governments, which apply with the resolution from April 15 to at least May 4, are currently preventing annual general meetings. Numerous clubs have canceled upcoming annual general meetings or postponed them to a later date.

Can I take a ride with my motorcycle?

As before, motorcycle rides are only allowed if it is to go to work or to do shopping. Driving around as leisure activity is still prohibited, according to the Interior Ministry. Leaving one's own apartment is only allowed if there are "valid reasons". This regulation applies until at least May 4.

When do the final exams in training occupations (Ausbildungsberufe) take place?

Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) announced at the press conference on April 16 that final exams "would take place from April 27". The Chamber of Industry and Commerce (IHK) assumes that exams can only be held in June at the earliest. The State Office for Health and Food Safety (LGL) expects that exams for training, occupations will take place "this year".

Aren't the current restrictions contrary to the right to freedom of assembly?

Numerous fundamental rights are currently restricted. Including: The right to freedom of action (Art. 2 Basic Law), to free movement (Art. 11 GG), freedom of profession (Art. 12), as well as personal rights (Art. 2 GG) and the right to freedom of assembly (Art. 8 GG). Fundamental rights can be restricted in the event of a pandemic. This is regulated in the Infection Protection Act (IfSG).

Constitutional courts in the federal states and the Federal Constitutional Court are currently dealing with complaints regarding restrictions on fundamental rights. In a rush decision on April 16, the Federal Constitutional Court ruled that blanket bans on demonstrations are not constitutional. The case involved a rally in the Hessian city of Gießen. In response to the ruling, the city allowed the rally entitled "Strengthen health instead of weakening fundamental rights". The number of participants is limited to fifteen. The distance of 1.5 meters must be kept. On Friday (April 17) a rally was held in Munich under comparable conditions. Here, too, a court decision was needed to protest.

Can I get married - and if so, can I celebrate?

You can currently get married - however, you cannot celebrate due to the contact restrictions. Not yet, as the Bavarian Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann (CSU) emphasized. Civil marriages are currently only possible if only the "absolutely necessary persons" are present. That means: registrar, spouses and - if necessary - an interpreter. Additional guests, a wedding party or groomsmen or bridesmaids are not allowed due to the contact restrictions. This is the case until at least May 4. Many people fear that wedding celebrations are prohibited just like major events. The latter are prohibited until at least August 31. Joachim Herrmann emphasized: "With large events, we don't mean typical family celebrations. First and foremost, we mean events with thousands of people." Herrmann said that the question of family celebrations will be dealt with in the "next few weeks," because more forms of social gathering have to be enabled gradually.

Numerous couples are currently postponing their wedding ceremonies until next year. Advance payments for catering or locations usually remain valid.

When do driving schools reopen?

As of April 16, the State Association of Bavarian Driving Instructors (LBF) assumes that driving schools will remain closed. According to the decision of the federal and state governments on April 15, "educational institutions outside of school" are still not allowed to open. The state association assumes that driving schools, as well as community colleges and music schools, are covered by this prohibition. Accordingly, the association does not expect driving schools to reopen before May 4.

When do zoos in Bavaria reopen? Do animals have to be put to sleep when there are no more visitors?

Animal parks expect to reopen at the earliest from May 4. Until then, all zoos will remain closed. On April 13, the newspaper "Die Welt" reported that the zoo manager in Neumünster had drawn up an emergency plan for slaughtering the animals. Among other things, this plan envisages slaughtering animals and feeding them to other zoo animals in the event that they could not pay for food anymore due to a lack of visitors. The largest animal parks in Bavaria, the Nuremberg Zoo and the Hellabrunn Zoo in Munich, deny that animals in Bavaria will be put to sleep. The financial burden is currently immense, but there are "enough reserves", according to the Nuremberg Zoo, "to take care of the animals". The zoo in Munich puts the running costs at "around 50,000 per day". But even if tickets are not sold, according to a spokesman of the Hellabrunn Zoo, "the providing for all animals is still guaranteed without exception." Emergency slaughter plans due to financial difficulties are "out of the question" for Hellabrunn Zoo.

When do public swimming pools open?

Outdoor pools are closed until at least May 4. Until then, gyms, playgrounds, sports facilities, zoos and many other leisure facilities also remain closed.

Can I stop paying for daycare?

So far there is no general regulation for dealing with fees from kindergartens, daycare centers or after-school care centers. The city of Munich has announced that it will retroactively refund the paid fees to parents from mid-March - for the city's facilities. However, the absolute majority of care facilities are operated by independent organizations, churches or welfare organizations. According to them, they cannot easily repay contributions because they have to pay running costs.