Neuschwanstein Murder Trial: Defendant Faces Life Imprisonment

It was clear to both prosecution and defense attorneys: The violent attack on a Wednesday afternoon in June near the famous Neuschwanstein castle in Germany was murder. In their closing arguments they both subsequently argued to issue a life sentence for the defendant, a 31-year-old American citizen. "The deeds are severe, they are horrifying and unspeakable", the prosecutor said. He also characterized the defendant’s mindset as inhuman. Charges against the defendant include murder, attempted murder, and rape resulting in death.

According to the prosecution on June 14 of last year the American man met two female students, also American, on a hiking trail near the popular Marienbrücke close to Neuschwanstein Castle. He persuaded them to follow him to a viewpoint, luring them to a spot out of view of the busy official path. He then allegedly attacked the 21-year-old, a student form Illinois, pushed her down, starting to strangle her.

Prosecutor: "He wanted to dispose of her"

When her 22-year-old friend tried to intervene, the man pushed her over a steep cliff into the Pöllath ravine, which is about 100 meters deep. "He wanted to dispose of her; she had to go," the prosecutor said. The woman fell more than 50 meters (165 feet) down the slope, suffering multiple lacerations, abrasions, and bruises. The prosecution viewed the attack as attempted murder. The defense attorneys, however, argued that their client was only guilty of aggravated assault. They stated that he did not know how steep the slope was and that a fall could be fatal.

Victim dies in hospital

Rid of the 22-year-old, the defendant confessed to strangling her 21-year-old friend until she was unconscious and then raping her. A video on the man’s phone shows the attack. He then pushed the 21-year-old down the cliff as well. "He treated her like an object, pushing her down the slope as if she were an item no longer needed", the prosecutor said in his closing statement.

Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers shortly after the attack and hospitalized. The younger victim later died of her injuries. The forensic pathologist attested to assault on neck and strangulation as the cause of death. Police arrested the alleged attacker near the Marienbrücke.

Prosecution believe crime was sexually motivated

At the beginning of the trial three weeks ago the defendant had his lawyer read a statement, in which he largely confessed to the charges. However, the 31-year-old denied he had actually intended to kill the two women. As to his motives he offered nothing. He used his last words after the closing arguments to express how sad he was about what happened.

The prosecution assumes the crime was sexually motivated. "The victim was absolutely his type", the prosecutor concluded, "a young, petite woman with Asian features. I am convinced that she fit right into his predatory scheme." On the defendant's cell phones, laptop, and hard drives, investigators found photos and videos of the crime, as well as numerous pornographic films, violent pornography, and child pornography. Many of the videos featured women of Asian descent.

Survivor writes letter to the court

On the last day of the trial a letter from the survivor was read in court. In it, the 22-year-old described how much she still suffers after losing her best friend and the repercussions of the crime. She appealed to the court to "ensure he cannot do this again". Both prosecution and defense argued for a life sentence, which in the German system is initially a sentence for an indefinite period. Laws in Germany allow for a possible parole after 15 years at the earliest. However, a person may stay in prison, if still assessed dangerous to the public. The prosecution asked the court to consider the particular severity of the case, which if granted denies the defendant the possibility of parole after 15 years.

The court is expected to announce the verdict late Monday morning (March 11, 2024).