Best of 2018 Das sind unsere Songs des Jahres
2015 strahlte Jamie XX und 2016 Kevin Morby auf Platz Nummer Eins. Letztes Jahr war "Shine A Light" von den Shabazz Palaces unser Favorit. Und 2018?
Die SONGS DES JAHRES 2018 von ZÜNDFUNK und NACHTMIX:
Platz 1. This Is America - Childish Gambino
Platz 2. Danny Nedelko - Idles
Platz 3. Boys - Lizzo
Platz 4. Pick Up - DJ Koze
Platz 5. Bad Gyal Flex - Leikeli47
Platz 6. I Like It - Cardi B
Platz 7. Make Me Feel - Janelle Monáe
Platz 8. Für Alles - International Music
Platz 9. Bassackwards - Kurt Vile
Platz 10. No Black In The Union Jack - Ebony Bones
Platz 11. Street Livin' - Black Eyed Peas
Platz 12. Oom Sha La La - Haley Heynderickx
Platz 13. What's The Use - Mac Miller
Platz 14. Praise the Lord (da Shine) - Asap Rocky feat. Skepta
Platz 15. Nont For Sale - Sudan Archives
Platz 16. Ever Again - Robyn
Platz 17. Blaxploitation - NoName
Platz 18. Gladly - Tirzah
Platz 19. Miki Dora - Amen Dunes
Platz 20. Here On Earth - Crooked Man