Best of 2018 Das sind unsere Songs des Jahres

Die SONGS DES JAHRES 2018 von ZÜNDFUNK und NACHTMIX:

Platz 1. This Is America - Childish Gambino‎

Platz 2. Danny Nedelko - Idles

Platz 3. Boys - Lizzo

Platz 4. Pick Up - DJ Koze

Platz 5. Bad Gyal Flex - Leikeli47

Platz 6. I Like It - Cardi B

Platz 7. Make Me Feel - Janelle Monáe

Platz 8. Für Alles - International Music

Platz 9. Bassackwards - Kurt Vile

Platz 10. No Black In The Union Jack - Ebony Bones

Platz 11. Street Livin' - Black Eyed Peas

Platz 12. Oom Sha La La - Haley Heynderickx

Platz 13. What's The Use - Mac Miller

Platz 14. Praise the Lord (da Shine) - Asap Rocky feat. Skepta

Platz 15. Nont For Sale - Sudan Archives

Platz 16. Ever Again - Robyn

Platz 17. Blaxploitation - NoName

Platz 18. Gladly - Tirzah

Platz 19. Miki Dora - Amen Dunes

Platz 20. Here On Earth - Crooked Man