Best of 2016 Die 80 besten Alben des Jahres

Unsere Langspiel-Favoriten 2016: Die besten Alben des Pop-Jahres, ausgewählt von Zündfunk und Nachtmix. Wer hat es gar nicht erst in unsere Charts geschafft, wer ist knapp am Siegertreppchen vorbeigeschrammt - und wer steht ganz oben?

Die Zündfunk- und Nachtmixredaktion hat abgestimmt, hat hart verhandelt - Lobbyismus innerhalb der Redaktion für einzelne Alben ist nicht von der Hand zu weisen - und ist zu einem Ergebnis gekommen. Zu 80 Ergebnissen, um genau zu sein. Und zwischen Platz 1 und 2 wurde es dann noch mal so richtig eng, mit nur einem Punkt Unterschied.

Hier sind die ALBEN DES JAHRES 2016 von ZÜNDFUNK und NACHTMIX:

Platz 01. A TRIBE CALLED QUEST - We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service

Platz 02. KATE TEMPEST - Let Them Eat Chaos

Platz 03. WHITNEY - Light Upon The Lake

Platz 04. DAVID BOWIE - Blackstar

Platz 05. PJ HARVEY - The Hope Six Demolition Project

Platz 06. BON IVER - 22, A Million

Platz 07. ANGEL OLSEN - My Woman

Platz 08. ISOLATION BERLIN - Und Aus Den Wolken Tropft Die Zeit

Platz 09. THE AVALANCHES - Wildflower

Platz 10. LAMBCHOP - Flotus

Platz 11. PARQUET COURTS - Human Performance

Platz 12. NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Skeleton Tree

Platz 13. ANDERSON .PAAK - Malibu

Platz 14. BLOOD ORANGE - Freetown Sound

Platz 15. KEVIN MORBY - Singing Saw

Platz 16. SUUNS - Hold/Still

Platz 17. ROMARE - Love Songs: Part Two

Platz 18. BEYONCÉ - Lemonade

Platz 19. MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Live & Hate

Platz 20. CAR SEAT HEADREST - Teens Of Denial

Platz 21. ANOHNI - Hopelessness

Platz 22. DANNY BROWN - Atrocity Exhibition

Platz 23. NICOLAS JAAR - Sirens

Platz 24. LEONARD COHEN - You Want It Darker

Platz 25. GET WELL SOON - Love

Platz 26. SKEPTA - Konnichiwa

Platz 27. EDWARD SHARPE & THE MAGNETIC ZEROS - PersonA

Platz 28. KANYE WEST - The Life Of Pablo

Platz 29. MYKKI BLANCO - Mykki

Platz 30. FRANK OCEAN - Blonde

Platz 31. MOTION GRAPHICS - Motion Graphics

Platz 32. IGGY POP - Post Pop Depression

Platz 33. RADIOHEAD - Moon Shaped Pool

Platz 34. DIE HÖCHSTE EISENBAHN - Wer Bringt Mich Jetzt Zu Den Anderen

Platz 35. D.D DUMBO - Utopia Defeated

Platz 36. HAMILTON LEITHAUSER + ROSTAM - I Had A Dream That You Were Mine

Platz 37. JAKÖNIGJA - Emanzipation Im Wald

Platz 38. CONOR OBERST - Ruminations

Platz 39. ANGELA AUX - Wrap Your Trobules In Dreams

Platz 40. SAVAGES - Adore Life

Platz 41. GLASS ANIMALS - How To Be A Human Being

Platz 42. JESSY LANZA - Oh No

Platz 43. OMAR-S - The Best

Platz 44. HAIYTI - Nightliner

Platz 45. WARPAINT - Heady Up

Platz 46. LEYLA McCALLA - A Day For The Hunter, A Day For The Prey

Platz 47. AUDIO88&YASSIN - Hallelujah

Platz 48. MARK PRITCHARD - Under The Sun

Platz 49. COLDER - Goodbye/The Rain

Platz 50. JENNY HVAL - Blood Bitch

Platz 51. OF MONTREAL - Innocence Reaches

Platz 52. SWANS - The Glowing Man

Platz 53. HOPE SANDOVAL & THE WARM INTENTIONS - Until The Hunter

Platz 54. SLOWCOACHES - Nothing Gives

Platz 55. MODERAT - III

Platz 56. EXPLODED VIEW - Exploded View

Platz 57. JAY DANIEL - Broken Knowz

Platz 58. NADA SURF - You Know Who You Are

Platz 59. JOHN K. SAMSON - Winter Wheat

Platz 60. AFRICAINE 808 - Basar

Platz 61. FRIGHTENED RABBIT - Painting Of A Panic Attack

Platz 62. FRANKIE COSMOS - Next Thing

Platz 63. JESU / SUN KIL MOON - Jesu / Sun Kil Moon

Platz 64. WILCO - Schmilco

Platz 65. FRIENDS OF GAS - Fatal Schwach

Platz 66. LET'S EAT GRANDMA - I, Gemini

Platz 67. DIE HEITERKEIT - Pop & Tod I+II

Platz 68. JAMILA WOODS - Heavn

Platz 69. KENDRICK LAMAR - Untitled/Unmastered

Platz 70. ALL DIESE GEWALT - Welt In Klammern

Platz 71. GOLD PANDA - Good Luck And Do Your Best

Platz 72. DINOSAUR JR. - Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not

Platz 73. COMMON - Black America Again

Platz 74. 1115 - The Drowned World

Platz 75. MERCHANDISE - A Corpse Wired For Sound

Platz 76. UNDERWORLD - Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future

Platz 77. MESSER - Jalousie

Platz 78. NONAME - Telefone

Platz 79. BACAO RHYTHM & STEEL BAND - 55

Platz 80. XIU XIU - Plays The Music Of Twin Peaks