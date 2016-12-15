Best of 2016 Die 80 besten Alben des Jahres
Unsere Langspiel-Favoriten 2016: Die besten Alben des Pop-Jahres, ausgewählt von Zündfunk und Nachtmix. Wer hat es gar nicht erst in unsere Charts geschafft, wer ist knapp am Siegertreppchen vorbeigeschrammt - und wer steht ganz oben?
Die Zündfunk- und Nachtmixredaktion hat abgestimmt, hat hart verhandelt - Lobbyismus innerhalb der Redaktion für einzelne Alben ist nicht von der Hand zu weisen - und ist zu einem Ergebnis gekommen. Zu 80 Ergebnissen, um genau zu sein. Und zwischen Platz 1 und 2 wurde es dann noch mal so richtig eng, mit nur einem Punkt Unterschied.
Hier sind die ALBEN DES JAHRES 2016 von ZÜNDFUNK und NACHTMIX:
Platz 01. A TRIBE CALLED QUEST - We Got It From Here... Thank You 4 Your Service
Platz 02. KATE TEMPEST - Let Them Eat Chaos
Platz 03. WHITNEY - Light Upon The Lake
Platz 04. DAVID BOWIE - Blackstar
Platz 05. PJ HARVEY - The Hope Six Demolition Project
Platz 06. BON IVER - 22, A Million
Platz 07. ANGEL OLSEN - My Woman
Platz 08. ISOLATION BERLIN - Und Aus Den Wolken Tropft Die Zeit
Platz 09. THE AVALANCHES - Wildflower
Platz 10. LAMBCHOP - Flotus
Platz 11. PARQUET COURTS - Human Performance
Platz 12. NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS - Skeleton Tree
Platz 13. ANDERSON .PAAK - Malibu
Platz 14. BLOOD ORANGE - Freetown Sound
Platz 15. KEVIN MORBY - Singing Saw
Platz 16. SUUNS - Hold/Still
Platz 17. ROMARE - Love Songs: Part Two
Platz 18. BEYONCÉ - Lemonade
Platz 19. MICHAEL KIWANUKA - Live & Hate
Platz 20. CAR SEAT HEADREST - Teens Of Denial
Platz 21. ANOHNI - Hopelessness
Platz 22. DANNY BROWN - Atrocity Exhibition
Platz 23. NICOLAS JAAR - Sirens
Platz 24. LEONARD COHEN - You Want It Darker
Platz 25. GET WELL SOON - Love
Platz 26. SKEPTA - Konnichiwa
Platz 27. EDWARD SHARPE & THE MAGNETIC ZEROS - PersonA
Platz 28. KANYE WEST - The Life Of Pablo
Platz 29. MYKKI BLANCO - Mykki
Platz 30. FRANK OCEAN - Blonde
Platz 31. MOTION GRAPHICS - Motion Graphics
Platz 32. IGGY POP - Post Pop Depression
Platz 33. RADIOHEAD - Moon Shaped Pool
Platz 34. DIE HÖCHSTE EISENBAHN - Wer Bringt Mich Jetzt Zu Den Anderen
Platz 35. D.D DUMBO - Utopia Defeated
Platz 36. HAMILTON LEITHAUSER + ROSTAM - I Had A Dream That You Were Mine
Platz 37. JAKÖNIGJA - Emanzipation Im Wald
Platz 38. CONOR OBERST - Ruminations
Platz 39. ANGELA AUX - Wrap Your Trobules In Dreams
Platz 40. SAVAGES - Adore Life
Platz 41. GLASS ANIMALS - How To Be A Human Being
Platz 42. JESSY LANZA - Oh No
Platz 43. OMAR-S - The Best
Platz 44. HAIYTI - Nightliner
Platz 45. WARPAINT - Heady Up
Platz 46. LEYLA McCALLA - A Day For The Hunter, A Day For The Prey
Platz 47. AUDIO88&YASSIN - Hallelujah
Platz 48. MARK PRITCHARD - Under The Sun
Platz 49. COLDER - Goodbye/The Rain
Platz 50. JENNY HVAL - Blood Bitch
Platz 51. OF MONTREAL - Innocence Reaches
Platz 52. SWANS - The Glowing Man
Platz 53. HOPE SANDOVAL & THE WARM INTENTIONS - Until The Hunter
Platz 54. SLOWCOACHES - Nothing Gives
Platz 55. MODERAT - III
Platz 56. EXPLODED VIEW - Exploded View
Platz 57. JAY DANIEL - Broken Knowz
Platz 58. NADA SURF - You Know Who You Are
Platz 59. JOHN K. SAMSON - Winter Wheat
Platz 60. AFRICAINE 808 - Basar
Platz 61. FRIGHTENED RABBIT - Painting Of A Panic Attack
Platz 62. FRANKIE COSMOS - Next Thing
Platz 63. JESU / SUN KIL MOON - Jesu / Sun Kil Moon
Platz 64. WILCO - Schmilco
Platz 65. FRIENDS OF GAS - Fatal Schwach
Platz 66. LET'S EAT GRANDMA - I, Gemini
Platz 67. DIE HEITERKEIT - Pop & Tod I+II
Platz 68. JAMILA WOODS - Heavn
Platz 69. KENDRICK LAMAR - Untitled/Unmastered
Platz 70. ALL DIESE GEWALT - Welt In Klammern
Platz 71. GOLD PANDA - Good Luck And Do Your Best
Platz 72. DINOSAUR JR. - Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
Platz 73. COMMON - Black America Again
Platz 74. 1115 - The Drowned World
Platz 75. MERCHANDISE - A Corpse Wired For Sound
Platz 76. UNDERWORLD - Barbara Barbara, We Face A Shining Future
Platz 77. MESSER - Jalousie
Platz 78. NONAME - Telefone
Platz 79. BACAO RHYTHM & STEEL BAND - 55
Platz 80. XIU XIU - Plays The Music Of Twin Peaks