Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 02.01.2023

02 Januar

Montag, 02. Januar 2023

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I love Rock´n Roll
Single

Blondie
Heart Of Glass
Album: Best Of Blondie

Talking Heads
Road To Nowhere
Single

The White Stripes
Seven Nations Army
Single

Pretenders
Brass in pocket
Album: Pretenders

Suzi Quattro
48 Crash
Album: Legend

Diana Ross & The Surpremes
Love Child
Album: Love Child

Suzi Quatro
All shook up
Album: Suzi Quatro

Suzi Quatro & The Jordanaires
Singing with angels
Album: In The Spotlight

Pleasure Seekers
Never thought you´d leave me
Single

Cradle
Living machine
Album: The History

Suzi Quatro
Rolling Stone
Single

Suzi Quatro
Can The Can
Album: Legend

The Arrows
I love Rock´n Roll
Single

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts
I love Rock´n Roll
Single

Suzi Quatro & Chris Norman
Stumblin´In
Album: Legend

Suzi Quatro
Suzi Q
Album: Unreleased Emotion

Suzi Quatro
Daytona Demon
Album: Legend

Suzi Quatro
Bass Line
Album: No control


