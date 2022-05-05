Tatort München: Flash Besetzung und Stab

|Regie
|Andreas Kleinert
|
|Drehbuch
|Sönke Lars Neuwöhner, Sven S. Poser
|
|Bildgestaltung
|Johann Feindt
|
|Musik
|Daniel Michael Kaiser
|
|Casting
|An Dorthe Braker
|
|Kostümbild
|Mo Vorwerck
|
|Szenenbild
|Franziska Ganzer
|
|Montage
|Gudrun Steinbrück-Plenert
|
|Ton
|Uli Frank
|
|Sounddesign
|Christopher Trucks
|
|Mischung
|Jan Bloemeke
|
|Requisite
|Annika Maas, Andy Wirth
|
|Maske
|Stefan Niehues, Tatjana Gluska
|
|Licht
|Josef Wollinger
|
|2. Kamera
|Alex Förderer
|
|Kameraassistenz
|Moritz Müller
|
|Script Supervisor
|Patricia Leray
|
|Regieassistenz
|Walter Erbe
|
|Postproduktion
|Christian Günther, Martina Kiechle (BR)
|
|Aufnahmeleitung
|Oliver Alber, Götz Vierkant
|
|Produktionsleitung
|Oliver Ratzer
|
|Herstellungsleitung
|Alecsander Faroga, Melanie Bührdel (BR), Stefanie von Lerchenfeld (BR)
|
|Produktion
|Tellux film (Produzenten Martin Choroba, Ferdinand Freising) im Auftrag des BR für die ARD.
|
|Redaktion
|Cornelius Conrad
|