Presse - Pressedossiers

Presse (zur Startseite Presse)
Pressedossiers - Startseite
Thema Tatort München
weiter mit: Statement der Produzenten

1

Tatort München: Flash Besetzung und Stab

Stand: 05.05.2022

Von links: Regisseur Andreas Kleinert, Jenny Schily (Rolle: Nele Prinz) und Peter Franke (Rolle: Norbert Prinz) bei den Dreharbeiten. | Bild: BR/Tellux Film GmbH/Hendrik Heiden
Besetzung   
Ivo BaticMiroslav Nemec
Franz Leitmayr                                  Udo Wachtveitl
Nele PrinzJenny Schily
Dr. Norbert PrinzPeter Franke
Alois MeiningerMartin Leutgeb
Dr. Laura LechnerAnna Grisebach
Prof. Ralph VonderheidenAndré Jung
Sandra KühnPatricia Ivanauskas
RubyMassiamy Diaby
Hannes LechnerKilian Klösters
Polizistin InesEva Klosowski
 u.v.a.
Stab   
RegieAndreas Kleinert
DrehbuchSönke Lars Neuwöhner, Sven S. Poser
BildgestaltungJohann Feindt
MusikDaniel Michael Kaiser
CastingAn Dorthe Braker
KostümbildMo Vorwerck
SzenenbildFranziska Ganzer
MontageGudrun Steinbrück-Plenert
TonUli Frank
SounddesignChristopher Trucks
MischungJan Bloemeke
RequisiteAnnika Maas, Andy Wirth
MaskeStefan Niehues, Tatjana Gluska
LichtJosef Wollinger
2. KameraAlex Förderer
KameraassistenzMoritz Müller
Script SupervisorPatricia Leray
RegieassistenzWalter Erbe
PostproduktionChristian Günther, Martina Kiechle (BR)
AufnahmeleitungOliver Alber, Götz Vierkant
ProduktionsleitungOliver Ratzer
HerstellungsleitungAlecsander Faroga, Melanie Bührdel (BR), Stefanie von Lerchenfeld (BR)
ProduktionTellux film (Produzenten Martin Choroba, Ferdinand Freising) im Auftrag des BR für die ARD.
RedaktionCornelius Conrad
zur Übersicht: Tatort München
zurück zu: Inhalt
weiter mit: Statement der Produzenten

1