Radiodaten ma 2021 Audio Details zur Programmnutzung

Stand: 14.07.2021

Programmnutzung Radio | Bild: BR; colourbox.com
Bekanntheit der Radioprogramme ("schon gehört")
 Bayern Deutschland
in Tsd.in %in Tsd.
Bayern 18.39075,314.330
Bayern 24.47040,25.890
Bayern 38.87079,721.820
BR-Klassik3.64032,75.340
BR 24*4.93044,35.980
BR Heimat1.38012,41.500
BR Gesamt10.40093,425.610
Antenne Bayern8.72078,321.720
Lokalprogramme9.19082,617.040
Private Gesamt *10.03090,126.950
Radio Gesamt11.01098,969.400

* Private Gesamt = Radio Kombi Bayern
Basis: deutschsprachige Bevölkerung ab 14 Jahren
Quelle: ma 2021 Audio
** abgefragt im Frühjahr 2021 noch als B5 aktuell

Weitester Hörerkreis der Radioprogramme ("innerhalb der letzten 4 Wochen gehört")
 Bayern Deutschland
in Tsd.in %in Tsd.
Bayern 16.44057,88.240
Bayern 22.40021,62.820
Bayern 36.64059,610.130
BR-Klassik1.77015,92.410
BR 24 **3.05027,43.440
BR Heimat8107,3870
BR Gesamt9.23083,014.030
Antenne Bayern6.39057,49.750
Lokalprogramme7.04063,210.410
Private Gesamt *8.53076,614.420
Radio Gesamt10.59095,165.950

* Private Gesamt = Radio Kombi Bayern
Basis: deutschsprachige Bevölkerung ab 14 Jahren
Quelle: ma 2021 Audio
** abgefragt im Frühjahr 2021 noch als B5 aktuell

Tagesreichweite der Radioprogramme (Montag bis Freitag)
 Bayern Deutschland
in Tsd.in %in Tsd.
Bayern 13.04027,43.310
Bayern 25504,9600
Bayern 31.99017,92.290
BR-Klassik2001,8250
BR 24 **5905,3650
BR-Heimat2502,3260
BR Gesamt5.43048,96140
Antenne Bayern2.19019,72.540
Lokalprogramme2.54022,93.090
Private Gesamt *4.23038,05.110
Radio Gesamt8.57077,152.670

* Private Gesamt = Radio Kombi Bayern
Basis: deutschsprachige Bevölkerung ab 14 Jahren
Quelle: ma 2021 Audio
** abgefragt im Frühjahr 2021 noch als B5 aktuell

Marktanteile der Radioprogramme (Montag bis Freitag)
 Bayern
 in %
Bayern 125,9
Bayern 23,6
Bayern 313,0
BR-Klassik1,0
BR24**2,2
BR-Heimat1,5
BR Gesamt48,6
Antenne Bayern18,2
Lokalprogramme20,7
Private Gesamt38,9

* Private Gesamt = Radio Kombi Bayern
Basis: deutschsprachige Bevölkerung ab 14 Jahren
Quelle: ma 2021 Audio
** abgefragt im Frühjahr 2021 noch als B5 aktuell


