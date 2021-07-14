Radiodaten ma 2021 Audio Details zur Programmnutzung
|Bayern 1
|8.390
|75,3
|14.330
|Bayern 2
|4.470
|40,2
|5.890
|Bayern 3
|8.870
|79,7
|21.820
|BR-Klassik
|3.640
|32,7
|5.340
|BR 24*
|4.930
|44,3
|5.980
|BR Heimat
|1.380
|12,4
|1.500
|BR Gesamt
|10.400
|93,4
|25.610
|Antenne Bayern
|8.720
|78,3
|21.720
|Lokalprogramme
|9.190
|82,6
|17.040
|Private Gesamt *
|10.030
|90,1
|26.950
|Radio Gesamt
|11.010
|98,9
|69.400
* Private Gesamt = Radio Kombi Bayern
Basis: deutschsprachige Bevölkerung ab 14 Jahren
Quelle: ma 2021 Audio
** abgefragt im Frühjahr 2021 noch als B5 aktuell
|Bayern 1
|6.440
|57,8
|8.240
|Bayern 2
|2.400
|21,6
|2.820
|Bayern 3
|6.640
|59,6
|10.130
|BR-Klassik
|1.770
|15,9
|2.410
|BR 24 **
|3.050
|27,4
|3.440
|BR Heimat
|810
|7,3
|870
|BR Gesamt
|9.230
|83,0
|14.030
|Antenne Bayern
|6.390
|57,4
|9.750
|Lokalprogramme
|7.040
|63,2
|10.410
|Private Gesamt *
|8.530
|76,6
|14.420
|Radio Gesamt
|10.590
|95,1
|65.950
|Bayern 1
|3.040
|27,4
|3.310
|Bayern 2
|550
|4,9
|600
|Bayern 3
|1.990
|17,9
|2.290
|BR-Klassik
|200
|1,8
|250
|BR 24 **
|590
|5,3
|650
|BR-Heimat
|250
|2,3
|260
|BR Gesamt
|5.430
|48,9
|6140
|Antenne Bayern
|2.190
|19,7
|2.540
|Lokalprogramme
|2.540
|22,9
|3.090
|Private Gesamt *
|4.230
|38,0
|5.110
|Radio Gesamt
|8.570
|77,1
|52.670
|Bayern
|in %
|Bayern 1
|25,9
|Bayern 2
|3,6
|Bayern 3
|13,0
|BR-Klassik
|1,0
|BR24**
|2,2
|BR-Heimat
|1,5
|BR Gesamt
|48,6
|Antenne Bayern
|18,2
|Lokalprogramme
|20,7
|Private Gesamt
|38,9
* Private Gesamt = Radio Kombi Bayern
Basis: deutschsprachige Bevölkerung ab 14 Jahren
Quelle: ma 2021 Audio
** abgefragt im Frühjahr 2021 noch als B5 aktuell