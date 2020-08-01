Playlist Noe Noack
01. August
Samstag, 01. August 2020
Alex Chilton: Take Me Home And Make Me Like It
Album: Bach’s Bottom
Big Star: Feel
Album: #1Record
Box Tops: The Letter
Album: The Letter/Neon Rainbow
Box Tops: She Shot A Hole In My Soul
Album: Non Stop
Big Star: In The Street
Album: B.R. Stylers in Dub
Big Star: Don’t lie to me(live)
Live
Big Star: Thirteen
Album: #1Record
Big Star: September Gurls
Album: Radio City
Big Star: For You
Album: Third
Alex Chilton: It’s The singer,Not The Song
Single
Alex Chilton: Rock Hard
Album: Like Flies On Sherbet
Alex Chilton: Hey, Little Child
Album: Live In London
Alex Chilton: Bangkok
Album: Live in London
Tav Falco’s Panther Burns: Bourgeois Blues
Album: Behind The Magnolia Curtain
Alex Chilton: Sick&Tired
Album: A Man Called Destruction
The Replacements: Alex Chilton
Album: Pleased To Meet Me
Alex Chilton: Dalai Lama
Album: High Priest
Alan Vega,Alex Chilton,Ben E. Vaughn: Fat City
Album: Cubist Blues
Big Star: Kangaroo
Album: 3rd