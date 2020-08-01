Playlist Noe Noack

Samstag, 01. August 2020

Alex Chilton: Take Me Home And Make Me Like It

Album: Bach’s Bottom

Big Star: Feel

Album: #1Record

Box Tops: The Letter

Album: The Letter/Neon Rainbow

Box Tops: She Shot A Hole In My Soul

Album: Non Stop

Big Star: In The Street

Album: B.R. Stylers in Dub

Big Star: Don’t lie to me(live)

Live

Big Star: Thirteen

Album: #1Record

Big Star: September Gurls

Album: Radio City

Big Star: For You

Album: Third

Alex Chilton: It’s The singer,Not The Song

Single

Alex Chilton: Rock Hard

Album: Like Flies On Sherbet

Alex Chilton: Hey, Little Child

Album: Live In London

Alex Chilton: Bangkok

Album: Live in London

Tav Falco’s Panther Burns: Bourgeois Blues

Album: Behind The Magnolia Curtain

Alex Chilton: Sick&Tired

Album: A Man Called Destruction

The Replacements: Alex Chilton

Album: Pleased To Meet Me

Alex Chilton: Dalai Lama

Album: High Priest

Alan Vega,Alex Chilton,Ben E. Vaughn: Fat City

Album: Cubist Blues

Big Star: Kangaroo

Album: 3rd