Playlist Ralf Summer

Samstag, 18. März 2023

Pharrell & Gwen Stefani

Can I Have It Like That

Single

Snoop Dogg

Drop It Like It's Hot (instrumental)

Single

Kelis

Caught Out There

Single

Surrounded By Idiots

Vulnerable

Single

Roc-A-Fella

I Just Wanna Love You (Give It To Me)

Single

P Diddy

Diddy

Single

N.E.R.D.

Things Are Getting Better

In Search Of..

Baby feat Clipse

What Happened To The Boy?

Single

Snoop Dogg

Drop It Like It's Hot

Single

Pharrell

Raspy

Album: In My Mind

Madonna

Candy Shop

Album: Hard Candy

Daft Punk, Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, Stevie Wonder

Get Lucky vs Le Freak vs Harder Faster vs Another Star (Live Grammy Awards 2014)

Album: Song

Major Lazer feat. Pharrell Williams

Aerosol Can

Album: Free The Universe (Deluxe Edition)

Pharrell Williams

Happy (Official Oktoberfest Version 2014)

Single

Robin Thicke ft T.I. & Pharrell

Blurred Lines

Single

Pharrell

Freedom

Single

Philly´s Most Wanted

Cross The Border (instrumental)

Album: Cross The Border /Suckas Pt. 2 (For Da' Gangsta's) Maxi