Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 31-10-2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

31 Oktober

Montag, 31. Oktober 2022

Iggy Pop
Frenzy
-

The Cure
Boys Don’t Cry
Album: Three Imaginary Boys

Ekkstacy
Wish I Was Dead
Album: Misery

Haiyti
Für die Fans
Album: Ich lach mich tot

Gwen Dolyn
Girlscout
Album: Komm schon EP

Coco
Omen
-

Hermanos Gutiérrez
Dorado Valley
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Sandstone
Album: Pigments

Drugdealer
Pictures of You feat. Kate Bollinger
Album: Hiding in Plain Sight

Dead Man’s Bones
Dead Man’s Bones
Album: Dead Man’s Bones