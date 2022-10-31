Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
31. Oktober
Montag, 31. Oktober 2022
Iggy Pop
Frenzy
The Cure
Boys Don’t Cry
Album: Three Imaginary Boys
Ekkstacy
Wish I Was Dead
Album: Misery
Haiyti
Für die Fans
Album: Ich lach mich tot
Gwen Dolyn
Girlscout
Album: Komm schon EP
Coco
Omen
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Dorado Valley
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo
Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
Sandstone
Album: Pigments
Drugdealer
Pictures of You feat. Kate Bollinger
Album: Hiding in Plain Sight
Dead Man’s Bones
Dead Man’s Bones
Album: Dead Man’s Bones