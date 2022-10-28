Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 28-10-2022

28 Oktober

Freitag, 28. Oktober 2022

Jonathan Richman
Roadrunner
Album: The Modern Lovers

Hermanos Gutiérrez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Dumbo Tracks
Dumbo Tracks
Album: Dumbo Tracks

Jerry Lee Lewis
Great Balls Of Fire
Single

Lee Fields
Two Jobs
Album: Sentimental Fool

Frankie Cosmso
Magentic Personality
Album: Inner World Peace

Shervin Hajipour
Baraya
Single

Siouxsie & The Banshees
Spellbound
Album: All Souls

Aiden Ayers
Here If You Want Me
Album: Venus Copper Rose

Beachpeople
Tonight
Album: I'll be gone for a little while

Italo Brutalo
As above so below
Album: Heartware

The Cure
10:15 Saturday Night
Album: Three Imaginary Boys

INGA
Il A Fallu
Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA
Frau Adolf
Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA
Freaky Birds
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home

INGA
Oh Jemine
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home

INGA
Keep The Track
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home

What Are People For?
Bring The Dirt Back
Album: What Are People For?

Caleb Landry Jones
Croc Killers 2
Single

Maha
Ana Gaya
Album: Orkos

Italo Brutalo
As above so below
Album: Heartware

Bugge Wesseltoft & Henrik Schwarz
Duolism - One Two
Album: Duo II

John C & Meftah
Full
Album: V.A. DJ Kicks by Theo Parrish


