Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 28. Oktober 2022

Jonathan Richman

Roadrunner

Album: The Modern Lovers

Hermanos Gutiérrez

El Bueno Y El Malo

Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Dumbo Tracks

Dumbo Tracks

Album: Dumbo Tracks

Jerry Lee Lewis

Great Balls Of Fire

Single

Lee Fields

Two Jobs

Album: Sentimental Fool

Frankie Cosmso

Magentic Personality

Album: Inner World Peace

Shervin Hajipour

Baraya

Single

Siouxsie & The Banshees

Spellbound

Album: All Souls

Aiden Ayers

Here If You Want Me

Album: Venus Copper Rose

Beachpeople

Tonight

Album: I'll be gone for a little while

Italo Brutalo

As above so below

Album: Heartware

The Cure

10:15 Saturday Night

Album: Three Imaginary Boys

INGA

Il A Fallu

Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA

Frau Adolf

Album: Tears & Teeths

INGA

Freaky Birds

Album: Took The Wrong Way Home

INGA

Oh Jemine

Album: Took The Wrong Way Home

INGA

Keep The Track

Album: Took The Wrong Way Home

What Are People For?

Bring The Dirt Back

Album: What Are People For?

Caleb Landry Jones

Croc Killers 2

Single

Maha

Ana Gaya

Album: Orkos

Italo Brutalo

As above so below

Album: Heartware

Bugge Wesseltoft & Henrik Schwarz

Duolism - One Two

Album: Duo II