Playlist Ralf Summer
28. Oktober
Freitag, 28. Oktober 2022
Jonathan Richman
Roadrunner
Album: The Modern Lovers
Hermanos Gutiérrez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo
Dumbo Tracks
Album: Dumbo Tracks
Jerry Lee Lewis
Great Balls Of Fire
Single
Lee Fields
Two Jobs
Album: Sentimental Fool
Frankie Cosmso
Magentic Personality
Album: Inner World Peace
Shervin Hajipour
Baraya
Single
Siouxsie & The Banshees
Spellbound
Album: All Souls
Aiden Ayers
Here If You Want Me
Album: Venus Copper Rose
Beachpeople
Tonight
Album: I'll be gone for a little while
Italo Brutalo
As above so below
Album: Heartware
The Cure
10:15 Saturday Night
Album: Three Imaginary Boys
INGA
Il A Fallu
Album: Tears & Teeths
INGA
Frau Adolf
Album: Tears & Teeths
INGA
Freaky Birds
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home
INGA
Oh Jemine
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home
INGA
Keep The Track
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home
What Are People For?
Bring The Dirt Back
Album: What Are People For?
Caleb Landry Jones
Croc Killers 2
Single
Maha
Ana Gaya
Album: Orkos
Bugge Wesseltoft & Henrik Schwarz
Duolism - One Two
Album: Duo II
John C & Meftah
Full
Album: V.A. DJ Kicks by Theo Parrish