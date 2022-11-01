Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Dienstag, 01. November 2022

Lou Reed

Perfect Day

Album: Transformer

Go Between

Streets Of Your Town

Album: Streets Of Your Town

Sky Saxon

Can't seem to make you mine

Album: The Seeds

Johnny Thunders

Diary Of A Lover

Album: Hurt Me

The Chesterfields

Year on a turn

Album: New Modern Homes

The Chesterfields

Lunchtime for the wild youth

Album: Crocodile Tears

Gram Parsons

A Song For You

Album: Grievous Angel

Jason Molina

Leve the City (live im Studio)

Magnolia Electric Co

Little Sad Eyes

Album: Josephine

Vic Chesnutt

Virginia

Album: Ghetto Bells

Patsy Cline

A Stanger in my arms

Album: The Legendary Patsy Cline