Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 01.11.2022

01 November

Dienstag, 01. November 2022

Lou Reed
Perfect Day
Album: Transformer

Go Between
Streets Of Your Town
Album: Streets Of Your Town

Sky Saxon
Can't seem to make you mine
Album: The Seeds

Johnny Thunders
Diary Of A Lover
Album: Hurt Me

The Chesterfields
Year on a turn
Album: New Modern Homes

The Chesterfields
Lunchtime for the wild youth
Album: Crocodile Tears

Gram Parsons
A Song For You
Album: Grievous Angel

Jason Molina
Leve the City (live im Studio)

Magnolia Electric Co
Little Sad Eyes
Album: Josephine

Vic Chesnutt
Virginia
Album: Ghetto Bells

Patsy Cline
A Stanger in my arms
Album: The Legendary Patsy Cline

Loretta Lynn
Don't Come homa a drinkin