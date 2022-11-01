Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Barbara Streidl

Stand: 01.11.2022

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
In the ghetto
Album: Werners Klopper - Satte Dröhnung ausse 80ä!, Vol.1

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
From her to eternity
Album: The Best of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Red Right Hand
Album: Peaky blinders

Johnny Cash
The Mercy Seat
Album: The man comes around

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
The Mercy Seat
Album: The Best of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
The Good Son
Album: The Good Son

Nick Cave with Warren Ellis
Carnage
Album: Carnage

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Moving On
Album: The Assassination of Jesse James by the coward
Robert Ford

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis
Girl in Amber
Album: Skeleton tree

The Sensational Alex Harvey Band framed live 1974
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Stagger Lee 5.15
Album: Murder Ballads

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds featuring PJ Harvey
Henry Lee
Album: The Best of Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds

Grinderman
Electric Alice
Album: Grinderman

Grinderman
Go tell the women
Album: Grinderman