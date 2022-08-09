Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 09.08.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

09 August

Dienstag, 09. August 2022

Shellac
Boycott
Album: Excellent Italian Greyhound

Ramones
Now I Wanna Snif Some Glue
Album: Anthology

Wire
Lowdown
Album: Pink Flag

PIL
Albatross
Album: Second Edition

Chrome
3rd From The Sun
Album: 3rd From The Sun

Wipers
Is This Real
Album: Is This Real

Suicide
Frankie Teardrop
Album: ohne Titel

The Modern Lovers
Hospital
Album: ohne Titel

Cheap Trick
Downed
Album: In Colour

Shellac
Genuine Lulabelle
Album: Excellent Italian Greyhound


0