Playlist Sabine Gietzelt
09. August
Dienstag, 09. August 2022
Shellac
Boycott
Album: Excellent Italian Greyhound
Ramones
Now I Wanna Snif Some Glue
Album: Anthology
Wire
Lowdown
Album: Pink Flag
PIL
Albatross
Album: Second Edition
Chrome
3rd From The Sun
Album: 3rd From The Sun
Wipers
Is This Real
Album: Is This Real
Suicide
Frankie Teardrop
Album: ohne Titel
The Modern Lovers
Hospital
Album: ohne Titel
Cheap Trick
Downed
Album: In Colour
Shellac
Genuine Lulabelle
Album: Excellent Italian Greyhound