Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 30.04.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

30 April

Samstag, 30. April 2022

Angel Bat Dawid
We are starz
Album: The Oracle

Alabaster DePlume
Don’t forget you’re crying
Album: Gold

Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble
The colours that you bring
Album: Where future unfolds

Alabaster DePlume
Whiskey Story Time
Album: To Cy and Lee: Instrumnetals

Rob Mazurek
Waxing Crescent
-

Makaya McCraven
Run ‘Dem (Gilles Petersen Edit)
Album: Where we come from (Chicago x London Mixtape)

Tortoise
Djed
Album: Millions now living never die

Jeff Parker
Build a nest
Album: Suite for Max Brown

Art Ensemble Of Chicago
We are on the edge
Album: We are on the edge (A50th anniversary celebration)

Irreversible Entanglements
No Mas
Album: Who sent you

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
-

Angel Bat Dawid
The wicked will not prevail
Album: Live

Angel Bat Dawid
The Oracle
Album: The Oracle

Nina Simone
Colour is a beautiful thing
Album: Fodder on my wings

Angel Bat Dawid
Black family
Album: Live

Jamie Branch
Prayer For Amerikka
Album: Fly or die II: dogs of paradise

Angel Bat Dawid
We are made of stars
Album: The Oracle

Ben Lamar-Gay
Sometimes I Forget How Summer Looks On You
Album: Open Armas to open us


