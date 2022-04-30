Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 30. April 2022

Angel Bat Dawid

We are starz

Album: The Oracle

Alabaster DePlume

Don’t forget you’re crying

Album: Gold

Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble

The colours that you bring

Album: Where future unfolds

Alabaster DePlume

Whiskey Story Time

Album: To Cy and Lee: Instrumnetals

Rob Mazurek

Waxing Crescent

-

Makaya McCraven

Run ‘Dem (Gilles Petersen Edit)

Album: Where we come from (Chicago x London Mixtape)

Tortoise

Djed

Album: Millions now living never die

Jeff Parker

Build a nest

Album: Suite for Max Brown

Art Ensemble Of Chicago

We are on the edge

Album: We are on the edge (A50th anniversary celebration)

Irreversible Entanglements

No Mas

Album: Who sent you

Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid

George Floyd

-

Angel Bat Dawid

The wicked will not prevail

Album: Live

Angel Bat Dawid

The Oracle

Album: The Oracle

Nina Simone

Colour is a beautiful thing

Album: Fodder on my wings

Angel Bat Dawid

Black family

Album: Live

Jamie Branch

Prayer For Amerikka

Album: Fly or die II: dogs of paradise

Angel Bat Dawid

We are made of stars

Album: The Oracle