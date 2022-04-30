Playlist Michael Bartle
30. April
Samstag, 30. April 2022
Angel Bat Dawid
We are starz
Album: The Oracle
Alabaster DePlume
Don’t forget you’re crying
Album: Gold
Damon Locks & Black Monument Ensemble
The colours that you bring
Album: Where future unfolds
Alabaster DePlume
Whiskey Story Time
Album: To Cy and Lee: Instrumnetals
Rob Mazurek
Waxing Crescent
-
Makaya McCraven
Run ‘Dem (Gilles Petersen Edit)
Album: Where we come from (Chicago x London Mixtape)
Tortoise
Djed
Album: Millions now living never die
Jeff Parker
Build a nest
Album: Suite for Max Brown
Art Ensemble Of Chicago
We are on the edge
Album: We are on the edge (A50th anniversary celebration)
Irreversible Entanglements
No Mas
Album: Who sent you
Berry Blacc & Angel Bat Dawid
George Floyd
-
Angel Bat Dawid
The wicked will not prevail
Album: Live
Angel Bat Dawid
The Oracle
Album: The Oracle
Nina Simone
Colour is a beautiful thing
Album: Fodder on my wings
Angel Bat Dawid
Black family
Album: Live
Jamie Branch
Prayer For Amerikka
Album: Fly or die II: dogs of paradise
Angel Bat Dawid
We are made of stars
Album: The Oracle
Ben Lamar-Gay
Sometimes I Forget How Summer Looks On You
Album: Open Armas to open us