Playlist Katja Engelhardt
12. April
Dienstag, 12. April 2022
Uffie
where does the party go?
Single
Le Tigre
My My Metrocard
Album: Le Tigre
St. Vincent
Fast Slow Disco
Album: Fast Slow Disco
Maggie Rogers
That’s Where I Am
Single
BadBadNotGood
Speaking Gently
Album: IV
Danger Dan
Ölsardinenindustrie
Album: Dinkelbrot und Ölsardinen (EP)
3rd Secret
Right Stuff
Album: 3rd Secret
3rd Secret
Rhythm of the Ride
Album: 3rd Secret
3rd Secret
Live Without You
Album: 3rd Secret
The Game (feat. 50 Cent)
Hate it Or Love It
Album: The Documentary
VERO
Schlüssel
Single
Lous and The Yakuza
Kisé
Single
Wet Leg
Supermarket
Album: Wet Leg
Billy Nomates
Blue Bones
Single