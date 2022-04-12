Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Katja Engelhardt

Stand: 12.04.2022

12 April

Dienstag, 12. April 2022

Uffie
where does the party go?
Single

Le Tigre
My My Metrocard
Album: Le Tigre

St. Vincent
Fast Slow Disco
Album: Fast Slow Disco

Maggie Rogers
That’s Where I Am
Single

BadBadNotGood
Speaking Gently
Album: IV

Danger Dan
Ölsardinenindustrie
Album: Dinkelbrot und Ölsardinen (EP)

3rd Secret
Right Stuff
Album: 3rd Secret

3rd Secret
Rhythm of the Ride
Album: 3rd Secret

3rd Secret
Live Without You
Album: 3rd Secret

The Game (feat. 50 Cent)
Hate it Or Love It
Album: The Documentary

VERO
Schlüssel
Single

Lous and The Yakuza
Kisé
Single

Wet Leg
Supermarket
Album: Wet Leg

Billy Nomates
Blue Bones
Single