Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Stand: 23.11.2021

23 November

Dienstag, 23. November 2021

Sweeping Promises
Pain without a touch
Album: Single

Blawan
Under Belly
Album: Woke up right handed

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Traurige Gesichter
Album: Single

Nell & The Flaming Lips
Girl in amber
Album: Where the viaduct looms

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds
Girl in amber
Album: Skeleton tree

dvr
Stupid
Album: Single

Horsegirl
Billy
Album: Single

Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta
Gay Messiah
Album: Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Earl Sweatshirt
2010
Album: Single

Ben LaMar Gay
O Great Be the Lake
Album: Open arms to open us