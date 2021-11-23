Playlist Thomas Mehringer

Dienstag, 23. November 2021

Sweeping Promises

Pain without a touch

Album: Single

Blawan

Under Belly

Album: Woke up right handed

The Düsseldorf Düsterboys

Traurige Gesichter

Album: Single

Nell & The Flaming Lips

Girl in amber

Album: Where the viaduct looms

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

Girl in amber

Album: Skeleton tree

dvr

Stupid

Album: Single

Horsegirl

Billy

Album: Single

Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Gay Messiah

Album: Rufus Wainwright & Amsterdam Sinfonietta

Earl Sweatshirt

2010

Album: Single