Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 12.11.2021

12 November

Freitag, 12. November 2021

Stereo Total
Dactylo Rock
Album: Chanson Hysterique

Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time

Meskerem Mees
Where I'm From
Album: Julius

Element of Crime
Die Letzte U-Bahn Kommt Später
Album: Mittelpunkt Der Welt

Damon Albarn
Polaris
Album: The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows

Hounach
Revolution ft. Afro (All Flows Reach Out)
Album: Broken Land

Aesop Rock & Blockhead
All Day Breakfast (feat. Homeboy Sandman)
Album: Garbology

Aimee Mann
Give Me Fifteen
Album: Queens of The Summer Hotel

Blimp
Equally Loud & in the same tempo
Album: Blimp 1 (Maxi)

Dr. O'Yomio
Alien Cowboy - Report From Planet Earth WAV
Album: Single

TB
Zzz
Album: NYPZ EP

Irreversible Entanglements
Open The Gates
Album: Open the Gates

P!OFF?
Mein Walkman ist kaputt
Album: V.A. Eins und Zwei und Drei und Vier - Deutsche Experimentelle Pop-Musik 1980-1986

Depeche Mode
Never Let Me Down
Album: Music For The Masses

Lana Del Rey, Justin Parker
Video Games
Album: Single

Curd Duca
Cool-8
Album: Easy Listening 2

TB
New You
Album: NYPZ EP

Cat Power
Pa Pa Power
Album: Covers

TB
New You
Album: NYPZ EP

Idles
King Snake
Album: Crawler

Idles
Wizz
Album: Crawler

Idles
King Snake
Album: Crawler

Idles
Wizz
Album: Crawler

Archspire
A.U.M:
Album: Bleed The Future

Leslie Winer
Skin
Album: When I Hit You - You'll Feel It

Rosie Lowe & Duval Timothy
Gonna Be
Album: Son

Jon Hopkins, Ram Dass & East Forest
Sit Around The Fire
Album: Music For Psychedelic Therapy


