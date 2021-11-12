Playlist Ralf Summer
12. November
Freitag, 12. November 2021
Stereo Total
Dactylo Rock
Album: Chanson Hysterique
Courtney Barnett
Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To
Album: Things Take Time, Take Time
Meskerem Mees
Where I'm From
Album: Julius
Element of Crime
Die Letzte U-Bahn Kommt Später
Album: Mittelpunkt Der Welt
Damon Albarn
Polaris
Album: The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows
Hounach
Revolution ft. Afro (All Flows Reach Out)
Album: Broken Land
Aesop Rock & Blockhead
All Day Breakfast (feat. Homeboy Sandman)
Album: Garbology
Aimee Mann
Give Me Fifteen
Album: Queens of The Summer Hotel
Blimp
Equally Loud & in the same tempo
Album: Blimp 1 (Maxi)
Dr. O'Yomio
Alien Cowboy - Report From Planet Earth WAV
Album: Single
TB
Zzz
Album: NYPZ EP
Irreversible Entanglements
Open The Gates
Album: Open the Gates
P!OFF?
Mein Walkman ist kaputt
Album: V.A. Eins und Zwei und Drei und Vier - Deutsche Experimentelle Pop-Musik 1980-1986
Depeche Mode
Never Let Me Down
Album: Music For The Masses
Lana Del Rey, Justin Parker
Video Games
Album: Single
Curd Duca
Cool-8
Album: Easy Listening 2
TB
New You
Album: NYPZ EP
Cat Power
Pa Pa Power
Album: Covers
Idles
King Snake
Album: Crawler
Idles
Wizz
Album: Crawler
Archspire
A.U.M:
Album: Bleed The Future
Leslie Winer
Skin
Album: When I Hit You - You'll Feel It
Rosie Lowe & Duval Timothy
Gonna Be
Album: Son
Jon Hopkins, Ram Dass & East Forest
Sit Around The Fire
Album: Music For Psychedelic Therapy