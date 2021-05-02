Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Stand: 02.05.2021

02 Mai

Sonntag, 02. Mai 2021

Ensemble
Chemical Bonds
Nanostructures

Kreuzer Anselm, Suttner Andreas
Bleak and Droughty
Politics in Question - reduced and serious

Ensemble
Evolving Metre
Factual underscores

Daniel Backes
Transistor Music
Science in motion

Lael Neale
Let Me Live By The Side Of The Road
Acuainted With Night

Daniel Backes
Bioreactor
Science in motion

Jon Mattox
Disrupt
Blackout

Ya Tseen
Light The Torch
Indian Yard

Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin
Ngaminke
Les Mamans Du Congo + Rrobin

Poch Henri
DNA Lab
Electro Lab and Science

PeterLicht
Die Technik wird uns retten
Beton und Ibuprofen

Daniel Backes
New World Glitter
Science in motion

Ensemble
Chemical Bonds
Nanostructures

International Music
Raus ausm Zoo
Ententraum


0