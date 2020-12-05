Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Michael Bartle

Stand: 05.12.2020

Playlisten

05 Dezember

Samstag, 05. Dezember 2020

Adrienne Lenker
Music for indigo
Album: Songs and Instrumentals

Dead Kennedys
Holiday in Cambodia
Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables

Jello Biafra & The Guantanmo School Of Medicine
Satan’S Combover
Album: Tea Party Revenge Porn

Jello Biafra & The Guantanmo School Of Medicine
Tea Party Revenge Porn
Album: Tea Party Revenge Porn

Jello Biafra with D.O.A
Full Metal Jackoff
Album: Last Scream Of The Missing Neighbours

The Rattles
The Witch
Album: The Witch

Jello Biafra & The Guantanmo School Of Medicine
Taliban USA
Tea Party Revenge Porn

Dead Kennedys
Kill The Poor
Album: Punk Off

Die Toten Hosen feat. Jello Biafra
California über alles
Album: Laune der Natur


