Playlist Michael Bartle
05. Dezember
Samstag, 05. Dezember 2020
Adrienne Lenker
Music for indigo
Album: Songs and Instrumentals
Dead Kennedys
Holiday in Cambodia
Album: Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables
Jello Biafra & The Guantanmo School Of Medicine
Satan’S Combover
Album: Tea Party Revenge Porn
Jello Biafra & The Guantanmo School Of Medicine
Tea Party Revenge Porn
Album: Tea Party Revenge Porn
Jello Biafra with D.O.A
Full Metal Jackoff
Album: Last Scream Of The Missing Neighbours
The Rattles
The Witch
Album: The Witch
Jello Biafra & The Guantanmo School Of Medicine
Taliban USA
Tea Party Revenge Porn
Dead Kennedys
Kill The Poor
Album: Punk Off
Die Toten Hosen feat. Jello Biafra
California über alles
Album: Laune der Natur