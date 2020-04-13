Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Matthias Hacker

Stand: 13.04.2020

Playlisten | Bild: BR

13 April

Montag, 13. April 2020

PJ Harvey: Down by the water
Album: To Bring You My Love
Island Records

PJ Harvey: Dress
Album: Dry
Island Records

PJ Harvey: Sheela-na-gig
Album: Sheela-na-gig
Rough Trade

PJ Harvey: Dry
Album: Rid Of Me
Island Records

PJ Harvey: To Bring You My Love
Album: To Bring You My Love
Island Records

PJ Harvey: The Garden
Album: Is This Desire?
Island Records

Nick Cave & PJ Harvey: Henry Lee
Album: Murder Ballads
Mute

PJ Harvey: This Is Love
Album: Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
Island Records

PJ Harvey: When Under Ether
Album: When Under Ether
 LC: Island Records

PJ Harvey: Words That Maketh Murder
Album: Let England Shake
Island Records

PJ Harvey: Chain Of Keys
Album: The Hope Six Demolition project
Universal


