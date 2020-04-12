Playlist Roderich Fabian
12. April
Sonntag, 12. April 2020
Soft Machine: Kings and Queens
Album: Fourth
Sony BMG
Soft Machine: Hope for Happiness
Album: The Soft Machine
Big Beat
Soft Machine: Moon in June
Album: Third
CBS
Matching Mole: O Caroline
Album: Matching Mole
CBS
Robert Wyatt: Sea Song
Album: Rock Bottom
Virgin
Robert Wyatt: I’m a Believer
Album: (Single)
Virgin
Robert Wyatt: Shipbuilding
Album: (Single)
Rough Trade
Robert Wyatt: CP Jeebies
Album: Dondestan
Rough Trade
Robert Wyatt: Heaps of Sheeps
Album: Shleep
Hannibal
Robert Wyatt: Lullaby for Hamza
Album: Cuckooland
Hannibal
Robert Wyatt: Stay tuned
Album: Comicopera
Domino