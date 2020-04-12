Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.04.2020

Soft Machine: Kings and Queens
Album: Fourth
Sony BMG

Soft Machine: Hope for Happiness
Album: The Soft Machine
Big Beat

Soft Machine: Moon in June
Album: Third
CBS

Matching Mole: O Caroline
Album: Matching Mole
CBS

Robert Wyatt: Sea Song
Album: Rock Bottom
Virgin

Robert Wyatt: I’m a Believer
Album: (Single)
Virgin

Robert Wyatt: Shipbuilding
Album: (Single)
Rough Trade

Robert Wyatt: CP Jeebies
Album: Dondestan
Rough Trade

Robert Wyatt: Heaps of Sheeps
Album: Shleep
Hannibal

Robert Wyatt: Lullaby for Hamza
Album: Cuckooland
Hannibal

Robert Wyatt: Stay tuned
Album: Comicopera
Domino


