Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 17. Februar 2020

Beach Bunny: Ms. California

Album: Honeymoon

Mom + Pop

Allie X: Devil I know

Album: (Single)

Twin Music Inc.

Tame Impala: Lost In Yesterday

Album: The Slow Rush

Caroline/Island

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dad: Children Of The Sky

Album: X : The Goddess Void and other stories

Richter Scale/ Sony

Tribez.: Paragon

Album: Paragon EP

Beat Art Department

Matze Rossi: Milliarden

Album: (Single)

2020 End Hits Rec.

Primal Scream: Loaded (Andy Weatherall Remix)

Album: Screamadelica

Creation

The Strokes: At The Door

Album: (Single)

RCA/Sony