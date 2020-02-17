Playlist Achim Bogdahn
17. Februar
Montag, 17. Februar 2020
Beach Bunny: Ms. California
Album: Honeymoon
Mom + Pop
Allie X: Devil I know
Album: (Single)
Twin Music Inc.
Tame Impala: Lost In Yesterday
Album: The Slow Rush
Caroline/Island
And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dad: Children Of The Sky
Album: X : The Goddess Void and other stories
Richter Scale/ Sony
Tribez.: Paragon
Album: Paragon EP
Beat Art Department
Matze Rossi: Milliarden
Album: (Single)
2020 End Hits Rec.
Primal Scream: Loaded (Andy Weatherall Remix)
Album: Screamadelica
Creation
The Strokes: At The Door
Album: (Single)
RCA/Sony