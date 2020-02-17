Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 17.02.2020

17 Februar

Montag, 17. Februar 2020

Beach Bunny: Ms. California
Album: Honeymoon
Mom + Pop

Allie X: Devil I know
Album: (Single)
Twin Music Inc.

Tame Impala: Lost In Yesterday
Album: The Slow Rush
Caroline/Island

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dad: Children Of The Sky
Album: X : The Goddess Void and other stories
Richter Scale/ Sony

Tribez.: Paragon
Album: Paragon EP
Beat Art Department

Matze Rossi: Milliarden
Album: (Single)
2020 End Hits Rec.

Primal Scream: Loaded (Andy Weatherall Remix)
Album: Screamadelica
Creation

The Strokes: At The Door
Album: (Single)
RCA/Sony


