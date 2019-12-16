Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 16.12.2019

16 Dezember

Montag, 16. Dezember 2019

De Strangers: Dikke Jet
Album: De Strangers 10
Dureco Benelux

Bombay Bicycle Club: Everything else has gone wrong
Album: (Single)
Mmm… Rec

Leila Akinyi: Alien
Album: (Single)
Rec. DK

Hot Butter: Popcorn
Album: (Single)
Musicor

Major Werner Gummelt & Military Pop Band: Popcorn
Album: Military Pops 1
Telefunken

Margarete Paslaru: Floricele De Porumb
Album: (Single)
Electrecord

Die Travellers: Weiße Bohnen (Popcorn)
Album: (Single)
Philips

Treble Spankers: Popcorn
Album: Hasheeda
Polydor

Nada Surf: Looking for you
Album: (Single)
City Slang

Telquist: Trash Talk
Album: (Single)
Sebastian Eggerbauer

Dorina & The Moves: Fire
Album: Free
Dorina & The Moves/Spinnup

Stormzy: Wiley Flow
Album: Heavy is the head
Atlantic

Big Joanie: Fall asleep
Album: Sistahs
The Daydream Library Set

Anna Karina: Rollergirl
Album: Bande Originale De La Comédie Musicale Anna
Philips

Ramzi: Bird Again
Album: Multiquest Niveau 1: Camouflé
FATi Rec.


1