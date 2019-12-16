Playlist Achim Bogdahn
16. Dezember
Montag, 16. Dezember 2019
De Strangers: Dikke Jet
Album: De Strangers 10
Dureco Benelux
Bombay Bicycle Club: Everything else has gone wrong
Album: (Single)
Mmm… Rec
Leila Akinyi: Alien
Album: (Single)
Rec. DK
Hot Butter: Popcorn
Album: (Single)
Musicor
Major Werner Gummelt & Military Pop Band: Popcorn
Album: Military Pops 1
Telefunken
Margarete Paslaru: Floricele De Porumb
Album: (Single)
Electrecord
De Strangers: Dikke Jet
Album: (Single)
Dureco Benelux
Die Travellers: Weiße Bohnen (Popcorn)
Album: (Single)
Philips
Treble Spankers: Popcorn
Album: Hasheeda
Polydor
Nada Surf: Looking for you
Album: (Single)
City Slang
Telquist: Trash Talk
Album: (Single)
Sebastian Eggerbauer
Dorina & The Moves: Fire
Album: Free
Dorina & The Moves/Spinnup
Stormzy: Wiley Flow
Album: Heavy is the head
Atlantic
Big Joanie: Fall asleep
Album: Sistahs
The Daydream Library Set
Anna Karina: Rollergirl
Album: Bande Originale De La Comédie Musicale Anna
Philips
Ramzi: Bird Again
Album: Multiquest Niveau 1: Camouflé
FATi Rec.