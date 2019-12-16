Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Montag, 16. Dezember 2019

De Strangers: Dikke Jet

Album: De Strangers 10

Dureco Benelux

Bombay Bicycle Club: Everything else has gone wrong

Album: (Single)

Mmm… Rec

Leila Akinyi: Alien

Album: (Single)

Rec. DK

Hot Butter: Popcorn

Album: (Single)

Musicor

Major Werner Gummelt & Military Pop Band: Popcorn

Album: Military Pops 1

Telefunken

Margarete Paslaru: Floricele De Porumb

Album: (Single)

Electrecord

De Strangers: Dikke Jet

Album: (Single)

Dureco Benelux

Die Travellers: Weiße Bohnen (Popcorn)

Album: (Single)

Philips

Treble Spankers: Popcorn

Album: Hasheeda

Polydor

Nada Surf: Looking for you

Album: (Single)

City Slang

Telquist: Trash Talk

Album: (Single)

Sebastian Eggerbauer

Dorina & The Moves: Fire

Album: Free

Dorina & The Moves/Spinnup

Stormzy: Wiley Flow

Album: Heavy is the head

Atlantic

Big Joanie: Fall asleep

Album: Sistahs

The Daydream Library Set

Anna Karina: Rollergirl

Album: Bande Originale De La Comédie Musicale Anna

Philips

Ramzi: Bird Again

Album: Multiquest Niveau 1: Camouflé

FATi Rec.