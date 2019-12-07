Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Stand: 07.12.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

07 Dezember

Samstag, 07. Dezember 2019

Earl King: Trick Bag
Album: (Single)
Imperial

Tom Waits: Chicago
Album: Bas as me
Anti-

Tom Waits: Closing Time
Album: Closing Time
Asylum

Tom Waits: On the Nickel
Album: Heart Attack and Vine
Asylum

Tom Waits: Martha
Album: Closing Time
Asylum

Tom Waits: Tom Traubert’s Blues
Album: Small Change
Asylum

Tom Waits: Christmas Cards from a Hooker in Menneapolis
Album: Blue Valentine
Asylum

Tom Waits: You can’t unring a Bell
Album: One from the Heart(Soundtrack)
CBS

Tom Waits: 16 Shells from a Thirty-Oight-Six
Album: Swordfishtrombones
Island

Tom Waits: Jockey full of Bourbon
Album: Rain Dogs
Island

Tom Waits: Way down in the Hole
Album: Frank’s Wild Years
Island

Tom Waits: Earth died screaming
Album: Bone Machine
Island

Tom Waits: Sins of my Father
Album: Real gone
ANTI-

Tom Waits: New Year’s Eve
Album: Bas as me
Anti-


