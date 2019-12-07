Playlist Roderich Fabian

Samstag, 07. Dezember 2019

Earl King: Trick Bag

Album: (Single)

Imperial

Tom Waits: Chicago

Album: Bas as me

Anti-

Tom Waits: Closing Time

Album: Closing Time

Asylum

Tom Waits: On the Nickel

Album: Heart Attack and Vine

Asylum

Tom Waits: Martha

Album: Closing Time

Asylum

Tom Waits: Tom Traubert’s Blues

Album: Small Change

Asylum

Tom Waits: Christmas Cards from a Hooker in Menneapolis

Album: Blue Valentine

Asylum

Tom Waits: You can’t unring a Bell

Album: One from the Heart(Soundtrack)

CBS

Tom Waits: 16 Shells from a Thirty-Oight-Six

Album: Swordfishtrombones

Island

Tom Waits: Jockey full of Bourbon

Album: Rain Dogs

Island

Tom Waits: Way down in the Hole

Album: Frank’s Wild Years

Island

Tom Waits: Earth died screaming

Album: Bone Machine

Island

Tom Waits: Sins of my Father

Album: Real gone

ANTI-

Tom Waits: New Year’s Eve

Album: Bas as me

Anti-