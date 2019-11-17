Playlist Benedikt Mahler

Sonntag, 17. November 2019

Shpongle: Shpongle Falls

Album: Are You Shpongled?

Twisted Records

Bonobo: Second sun

Album: Second sun

Ninja Tune

Tom Waits: Clap hands

Album: Rain dogs

Island Records

Red On: Herbst

Album: Red On

Verydeeprecords

Shpongle: Nothing Is Something Worth Doing

Album: Ineffable Mysteries From Shpongleland

Twisted Records

Rayon: Cuts

Album: A beat of silence

Alien Transistor

Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2

Album: Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise

International Anthem Recording Company

Benjamin Lanz, Scott Devendorf, Bryan Devendorf: Beneath the black sea

Album: Lnzndrf

4 AD

