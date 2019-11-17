Playlist Benedikt Mahler
17. November
Sonntag, 17. November 2019
Shpongle: Shpongle Falls
Album: Are You Shpongled?
Twisted Records
Bonobo: Second sun
Album: Second sun
Ninja Tune
Tom Waits: Clap hands
Album: Rain dogs
Island Records
Red On: Herbst
Album: Red On
Verydeeprecords
Shpongle: Nothing Is Something Worth Doing
Album: Ineffable Mysteries From Shpongleland
Twisted Records
Rayon: Cuts
Album: A beat of silence
Alien Transistor
Jaimie Branch: Prayer For Amerikkka Pt. 1 & 2
Album: Fly Or Die II: Bird Dogs Of Paradise
International Anthem Recording Company
Benjamin Lanz, Scott Devendorf, Bryan Devendorf: Beneath the black sea
Album: Lnzndrf
4 AD
