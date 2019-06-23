Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Benedikt Mahler

Stand: 23.06.2019

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 Juni

Sonntag, 23. Juni 2019

Massive Attack: Babel
Album: Heligoland
Virgin

Amon Tobin: Wooden toy
Album: Isam
Ninja Tune

ISAN: Every since and then
Album: Glass Bird Movement
Alien Transistor

Japancakes: Soon
Album: Soon / Touched
Sonic Cathedral Recordings ‎

Lars Kurz,Sebastian Herzfeld: Neutral storm pulse
Album: Neutral motion 2
Massive Bass

Lars Kurz: Brain in constant motion
Album: Neutral motion 2
Massive Bass

Chefket: Gel Keyfim Gel
Album: Alles Liebe (Nach Dem Ende Des Kampfes)
Vertigo Berlin

Sokee: Hüpfburg
Album: Mortem & Makeup
Buback/Indigo

Amon Tobin: The lighthouse
Album: Chaos Theory
NINJA TUNE

Massive Attack: Safe from harm
Album: Safe from harm
Virgin

Trettmann: Billie Holiday
Album: #DIY
SoulForce Records

Oval: Panorama
Album: O
Thrill Jockey


0