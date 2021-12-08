Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Alben 2021 Alba Wilczek

Stand: 08.12.2021

Alba Wilczek
Die Top 20 der Alben
InterpretAlbumtitel
01. AshnikkoDEMIDEVIL
02. James Blake Friends That Break Your Heart
03. Doja Cat        Planet Her
04. Little Simz     Sometimes I Might be Introvert
05. Kanye WestDonda
06. Dave  We’re All In This Together
07. Altin Gün                   Yol
08. Courtney BarnettThings Take Time, Take Time
09. Danger DanDas ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
10. Dawn Richard          Second Line
11. BRKNDrama
12. MustafaWhen Smoke Rises
13. HaftbefehlDas Schwarze Album
14. YebbaDawn
15. Tyler the Creator      Call Me If You Get Lost
16. slowthai         TYRON
17. Le Ren          Leftovers
18. Jorja SmithBe Right Back
19. Arlo ParksCollapsed in Sunbeams
20. Akne Kid Joe            Die Jungs von AKJ

