Alben 2021 Alba Wilczek
|Interpret
|Albumtitel
|01. Ashnikko
|DEMIDEVIL
|02. James Blake
|Friends That Break Your Heart
|03. Doja Cat
|Planet Her
|04. Little Simz
|Sometimes I Might be Introvert
|05. Kanye West
|Donda
|06. Dave
|We’re All In This Together
|07. Altin Gün
|Yol
|08. Courtney Barnett
|Things Take Time, Take Time
|09. Danger Dan
|Das ist alles von der Kunstfreiheit gedeckt
|10. Dawn Richard
|Second Line
|11. BRKN
|Drama
|12. Mustafa
|When Smoke Rises
|13. Haftbefehl
|Das Schwarze Album
|14. Yebba
|Dawn
|15. Tyler the Creator
|Call Me If You Get Lost
|16. slowthai
|TYRON
|17. Le Ren
|Leftovers
|18. Jorja Smith
|Be Right Back
|19. Arlo Parks
|Collapsed in Sunbeams
|20. Akne Kid Joe
|Die Jungs von AKJ