Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 12.01.2020

12 Januar

Dienstag, 12. Januar 2021

Kid Cudi
Another Day
Album: Man on the Moon III: The Chosen

Sturgill Simpson
Hero
Album: Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions)

Steve Earle & The Dukes
The Saint of lost Causes
Album: J.T.

Neil Young
Down by the River
Album: Everybody knows this is nowhere

Pinegrove
Amulets/ Light on
Album: Amperland, NY

R.E.M.
Country Feedback
Album: Out of Time

Tindersticks
You have to scream louder
Single

Television Personalities
You, me and Lou Reed
Album: Fashion Conscious

Casper Clausen
Ocean Wave
Album: Better Way

Sleaford Mods
Out there
Album: Spare Ribs

Pom Poko
Danger Baby
Album: Cheater


