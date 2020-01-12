Playlist Roderich Fabian

Dienstag, 12. Januar 2021

Kid Cudi

Another Day

Album: Man on the Moon III: The Chosen

Sturgill Simpson

Hero

Album: Cuttin' Grass Vol. 2 (The Cowboy Arms Sessions)

Steve Earle & The Dukes

The Saint of lost Causes

Album: J.T.

Neil Young

Down by the River

Album: Everybody knows this is nowhere

Pinegrove

Amulets/ Light on

Album: Amperland, NY

R.E.M.

Country Feedback

Album: Out of Time

Tindersticks

You have to scream louder

Single

Television Personalities

You, me and Lou Reed

Album: Fashion Conscious

Casper Clausen

Ocean Wave

Album: Better Way

Sleaford Mods

Out there

Album: Spare Ribs