Playlist Karl Bruckmaier
27. Dezember
Sonntag, 27. Dezember 2020
Little Richard
Tutti frutti
Album: “The Kings of...”
The Roots
Adrenaline!
Album: “ThingsFall Apart”
Pitbull & Yomil y El Dany
Winning
Album: “Libertad 548”
Rockabilly Maquina
Game 7
Single
The GTO’s
The Captains Fat Teresa Shoes
Album: Zappa OST
The Holy Modal Rounders
Antoinette
Album: “Too Much Fun!”
Ricky Valance
Tell Laura I Love Her
Single
Malo
Suavecito
Album: “Malo”
Moon Martin
Bad Case of Lovin’ You
Album: “Shots from a Cold Nightmare”
Johnny Nash
I Can See Clearly Now
Album:
Peter Thomas Sound Orchestra
Caught at Midnight
Album: “Get Easy”
Gabi Delgado
Young Lions
Album: “Mistress”
Grup Yorum
Avusturya Isci Marsi
Album: “Marslarimiz”
Primal Scream
Don’t fight it, Feel it
Album: “Screamadelica”
Alberto Y Lost Trios Paranoias
Fuck You
Single
Minor Threat
Straight Edge
Single
Heartbreakers
One Track Mind
Album: “Live at Max’s Kansas City”
Gang of Four
Why Theory?
Album: “Solid Gold”
Rance Allen
Hot Line to Jesus
Album: “Overcome”
Bill Withers
Take It All In And Check It All Out
Album: “Still Bill”
Tony Allen
Awa Na Re (Bonde Do Role RMX
Album: Single
Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters
Ev’ry time We Say Goodbye
Album: “Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters”
Pointer Sisters
Cloudburst
Album: “Retrospect”
Quantum Jump
The Lone Ranger
Album: “Mixing”
Uriah Heep
Easy Livin’
Album: “Demons and Wizzards”
Patti Smith Group
Ask the Angels
Album: “Radio Ethopia”
Billy Joe Shaver
Hard to Be an Outlaw
Album: “Long in the Tooth”
John Prine
Please Don’t Bury me
Album: “Souvenirs”