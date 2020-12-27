Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Karl Bruckmaier

Stand: 27.12.2020

27 Dezember

Sonntag, 27. Dezember 2020

Little Richard
Tutti frutti
Album: “The Kings of...”

The Roots
Adrenaline!
Album: “ThingsFall Apart”

Pitbull & Yomil y El Dany
Winning
Album: “Libertad 548”

Rockabilly Maquina
Game 7
Single

The GTO’s
The Captains Fat Teresa Shoes
Album: Zappa OST

The Holy Modal Rounders
Antoinette
Album: “Too Much Fun!”

Ricky Valance
Tell Laura I Love Her
Single

Malo
Suavecito
Album: “Malo”

Moon Martin
Bad Case of Lovin’ You
Album: “Shots from a Cold Nightmare”

Johnny Nash
I Can See Clearly Now
Album:

Peter Thomas Sound Orchestra
Caught at Midnight
Album: “Get Easy”

Gabi Delgado
Young Lions
Album: “Mistress”

Grup Yorum
Avusturya Isci Marsi
Album: “Marslarimiz”

Primal Scream
Don’t fight it, Feel it
Album: “Screamadelica”

Alberto Y Lost Trios Paranoias
Fuck You
Single

Minor Threat
Straight Edge
Single

Heartbreakers
One Track Mind
Album: “Live at Max’s Kansas City”

Gang of Four
Why Theory?
Album: “Solid Gold”

Rance Allen
Hot Line to Jesus
Album: “Overcome”

Bill Withers
Take It All In And Check It All Out
Album: “Still Bill”

Tony Allen
Awa Na Re (Bonde Do Role RMX
Album: Single

Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters
Ev’ry time We Say Goodbye
Album: “Andy Bey and the Bey Sisters”

Pointer Sisters
Cloudburst
Album: “Retrospect”

Quantum Jump
The Lone Ranger
Album: “Mixing”

Uriah Heep
Easy Livin’
Album: “Demons and Wizzards”

Patti Smith Group
Ask the Angels
Album: “Radio Ethopia”

Billy Joe Shaver
Hard to Be an Outlaw
Album: “Long in the Tooth”

John Prine
Please Don’t Bury me
Album: “Souvenirs”


