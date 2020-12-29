Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

1

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Von: Roderich Fabian

Stand: 29.12.2020

28 Dezember

Montag, 28. Dezember 2020

Joni Mitchell
One Week last Summer
Album: Shine

Joni Mitchell
Both Sides now
Album: Clouds

Joni Mitchell
For free
Album: Ladies of the Canyon

Joni Mitchell
Blue
Album: Blue

Joni Mitchell
Woman of Heart and Mind
Album: For the Roses

Joni Mitchell
People’s Parties
Album: Court and Spark

Joni Mitchell & The L.A. Express
The Circle Game
Album: Miles of Aisles

Joni Mitchell
The Hissing of Summer Lawns
Album: The Hissing of Summer Lawns

Joni Mitchell
Coyote
Album: Hejira

Joni Mitchell
Jericho
Album: Dun Juan’s reckless Daughter

Jani Mitchell
God must be a Boogie Man
Album: Mingus

Jani Mitchell
Big yellow Taxi
Album: Shine

Jani Mitchell
Both Sides now
Album: Both Sides now


1