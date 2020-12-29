Playlist Roderich Fabian
28. Dezember
Montag, 28. Dezember 2020
Joni Mitchell
One Week last Summer
Album: Shine
Joni Mitchell
Both Sides now
Album: Clouds
Joni Mitchell
For free
Album: Ladies of the Canyon
Joni Mitchell
Blue
Album: Blue
Joni Mitchell
Woman of Heart and Mind
Album: For the Roses
Joni Mitchell
People’s Parties
Album: Court and Spark
Joni Mitchell & The L.A. Express
The Circle Game
Album: Miles of Aisles
Joni Mitchell
The Hissing of Summer Lawns
Album: The Hissing of Summer Lawns
Joni Mitchell
Coyote
Album: Hejira
Joni Mitchell
Jericho
Album: Dun Juan’s reckless Daughter
Jani Mitchell
God must be a Boogie Man
Album: Mingus
Jani Mitchell
Big yellow Taxi
Album: Shine
Jani Mitchell
Both Sides now
Album: Both Sides now