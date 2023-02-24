Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 24-2-2023

24 Februar

Freitag, 24. Februar 2023

The Postal Service
Such Great Heights
Album: Give Up

Unloved
I Did it
Album: Polychrome

Woog Riots
George Harrison
Album: Alan Rusbridger

Mira Mann
Suche
Album: Weich

The Pharcyde
Passin Me By
Album: Bizarre Ride II The Pharcyde

Algiers
Green Iris
Album: Shook

G.G. Allin & The Scumfucks
Drink, Fight, Fuck
Album: Rock'n'Roll Terrorist

Team Scheisse & SFR
Schmetterling
Album: 042124192799

Amazon II
King of The Beats
Album: V.A. Who Say Reload Vol 2

Sunday Morning Orchestra
Red Roses Or Fallen Leaves feat. Jimmi Lafayette & Vinzent Kusche

Kimi Djabate
Afonhe
Album: Dindin

Throw That Beat In The Garbagecan
Ring Ring (recorded live) (De La Soul Cover)
Album: We Were Waiting (Maxi-CD)

Sam Gendel
Anywhere (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello)(112-Cover)
Album: Cookup

Angela Aux
Take Us Home
Single

Gorillaz
Possession Island (feat. Beck)
Album: Cracker Island

Beck
Rowboat
Album: Stereopathetic Soulmanure

Kerala Dust
Still There
Album: Violent Drive

Mirage
Bend A Little
Album: V.A. Praise Poems 9


