Playlist Roderich Fabian
23. Februar
Donnerstag, 23. Februar 2023
Kerala Dust
Pulse VI
Album: Violet Driver
Circa Waves
Electric City
Album: Never going under
Acid Arab feat. Wael Alkak
Ya Mahla
Album: Trois
Sarah McCoy
Sometimes you lose
Album: High Priestess
Selina Martin
Quarantine
Album: Time spent swimming
Yaya Bey
Exodus the North Star
Album: Exodus the North Star
Quasi
Doomscrollers
Album: Breakting the Balls of History
Ladytron
Faces
Album: Time's Arrow
Japan
Nightproter
Album: Gentlemen take Polaroids