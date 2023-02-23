Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

Playlist Roderich Fabian

Published at: 23-2-2023

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 Februar

Donnerstag, 23. Februar 2023

Kerala Dust
Pulse VI
Album: Violet Driver

Circa Waves
Electric City
Album: Never going under

Acid Arab feat. Wael Alkak
Ya Mahla
Album: Trois

Sarah McCoy
Sometimes you lose
Album: High Priestess

Selina Martin
Quarantine
Album: Time spent swimming

Yaya Bey
Exodus the North Star
Album: Exodus the North Star

Quasi
Doomscrollers
Album: Breakting the Balls of History

Ladytron
Faces
Album: Time's Arrow

Japan
Nightproter
Album: Gentlemen take Polaroids