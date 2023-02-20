Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Published at: 20-2-2023

20 Februar

Montag, 20. Februar 2023

The Cramps
Human Fly
Album: Bad music for bad people

FEH
For what
For what (Single)

Liraz
Mimiram
Album: Roya

Kerala Dust
Jacob's Gun
Album: Violet Drive

V.A.
America: A horse with no name
Album: Bayern3 - Los Rockos! Vol. 4 - Balladen

Blumfeld
Der Apfelmann
Album: Verbotene Früchte

LCD Soundsystem
New York, I Love You
Album: Sound of Silver

Mira Mann
Suche
Album: Weich

Fatboy Slim
Praise You (DJ Lobsterdust Mashup)
Album: Norman Cook Camille Yarbrough

Jefferson Airplane
Somebody to love (DJ Lobsterdust Mashup)
Album: Surrealistic pillow


