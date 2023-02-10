Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß
10. Februar
Freitag, 10. Februar 2023
Lael Neale
I am the River
Album: Star Eaters Delight
Kelela
On The Run
Album: Raven
Yo La Tengo
Fallout
Album: This Stupid World
Charlotte Brandi
Die Letzte Brücke
Album: An den Alptraum
Quasi
Back in Your Tree
Album: Breaking the Balls of History
Helge Schneider
The Last Torero
Single
Frittenbude
Stoli
Album: Apokalypse Wow
Debby Friday
I Got it feat. Uñas
Single
Malphino
Molienda
Album: Visit Malphino
Die Sauna
Wir leihen uns Frude aus
Album: In die Nacht hinein
Young Fathers
Sink or Swim
Album: Heavy Heavy
Slowthai
Selfish
Album: Ugly
Remeny
No touching bodies
Album: Polar Soft
New German Cinema
Being Dead
Single
Westerman
CSI: Petralona
Single
Saeko Killy
Sun Shower
Single
Angela Aux
Take Us Home
Single