Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Bayern 2 (zur Startseite Bayern 2)
Zündfunk - Startseite

0

Playlist Ann-Kathrin Mittelstraß

Published at: 10-2-2023

Playlisten | Bild: BR

10 Februar

Freitag, 10. Februar 2023

Lael Neale
I am the River
Album: Star Eaters Delight

Kelela
On The Run
Album: Raven

Yo La Tengo
Fallout
Album: This Stupid World

Charlotte Brandi
Die Letzte Brücke
Album: An den Alptraum

Quasi
Back in Your Tree
Album: Breaking the Balls of History

Helge Schneider
The Last Torero
Single

Frittenbude
Stoli
Album: Apokalypse Wow

Debby Friday
I Got it feat. Uñas
Single

Malphino
Molienda
Album: Visit Malphino

Die Sauna
Wir leihen uns Frude aus
Album: In die Nacht hinein

Young Fathers
Sink or Swim
Album: Heavy Heavy

Slowthai
Selfish
Album: Ugly

Remeny
No touching bodies
Album: Polar Soft

New German Cinema
Being Dead
Single

Westerman
CSI: Petralona
Single

Saeko Killy
Sun Shower
Single

Angela Aux
Take Us Home
Single


0