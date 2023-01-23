Playlist Achim Bogdahn
23. Januar
Montag, 23. Januar 2023
KEG
Kids
Single
Arlo Parks
Weightless
Single
Power Plush
Nothing left to lose
Single
K. Freund
Nothing I'm just listening to the moon
Album: Hunter off the wing
John Cale
Night Crawling
Album: Mercy
Petra Pack
Lieber Nicht
Album: Lieber Nicht
Beharie feat. Thomas Dybdahl
Treat me so bad
Single
Screamin´Jay Hawkins
I put a spell on you
Single
The Bug Club
Love is a painting
Single
Gallus
Fruitflies
Single
Bon Entendeur
Le Temps est bon
Album: Aller-Retour