Playlist Achim Bogdahn

Stand: 23.01.2023

Playlisten | Bild: BR

23 Januar

Montag, 23. Januar 2023

KEG
Kids
Single

Arlo Parks
Weightless
Single

Power Plush
Nothing left to lose
Single

K. Freund
Nothing I'm just listening to the moon
Album: Hunter off the wing

John Cale
Night Crawling
Album: Mercy

Petra Pack
Lieber Nicht
Album: Lieber Nicht

Beharie feat. Thomas Dybdahl
Treat me so bad
Single

Screamin´Jay Hawkins
I put a spell on you
Single

The Bug Club
Love is a painting
Single

Gallus
Fruitflies
Single

Bon Entendeur
Le Temps est bon
Album: Aller-Retour


