Playlist Michael Bartle

Samstag, 14. Januar 2023

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia

Being There

Album: The invisible light

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia

A man without country

Album: The invisible light

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia

To beat the devil

Album: The invisible light

T-Bone Burnett

Roma

Album: Roma: Music inspired by the film

Kendrick Lamar

Fear

Album: Damn

Kraftwerk

Trans-Europa Express

Album: Trans-Europa Express

Captain Beefheart

Her Eyes are a blue million miles

Album: The big lebowski

Cox Family

I’m weary (let me rest)

Album: O brother wehre art thou