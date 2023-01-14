Playlist Michael Bartle
14. Januar
Samstag, 14. Januar 2023
T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia
Being There
Album: The invisible light
T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia
A man without country
Album: The invisible light
T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia
To beat the devil
Album: The invisible light
T-Bone Burnett
Roma
Album: Roma: Music inspired by the film
Kendrick Lamar
Fear
Album: Damn
Kraftwerk
Trans-Europa Express
Album: Trans-Europa Express
Captain Beefheart
Her Eyes are a blue million miles
Album: The big lebowski
Cox Family
I’m weary (let me rest)
Album: O brother wehre art thou
Kris Kristofferson
Casey’s last ride
Album: The very best of