Playlist Michael Bartle

Published at: 14-1-2023

Playlisten | Bild: BR

14 Januar

Samstag, 14. Januar 2023

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia
Being There
Album: The invisible light

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia
A man without country
Album: The invisible light

T-Bone Burnett/Jay Bellerose/Keefus Cancia
To beat the devil
Album: The invisible light

T-Bone Burnett
Roma
Album: Roma: Music inspired by the film

Kendrick Lamar
Fear
Album: Damn

Kraftwerk
Trans-Europa Express
Album: Trans-Europa Express

Captain Beefheart
Her Eyes are a blue million miles
Album: The big lebowski

Cox Family
I’m weary (let me rest)
Album: O brother wehre art thou

Kris Kristofferson
Casey’s last ride
Album: The very best of


