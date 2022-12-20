Playlist Tobias Ruhland
20. Dezember
Dienstag, 20. Dezember 2022
The Specials
A Message to you Rudy
Album: The Specials
The Specials
Ghost Town
Album: More or less the Specials
V.A.
Ruth Harley: Christmas is?
Album: Santa's Funk and Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4
Los Bitchos
Los Chrismos
Album: Los Chrismos
Regina Spektor
Up the mountain
Album: Home, before & after
Deichkind
In der Natur
Album: In der Natur
V.A.
Sam Applebaum: The year around christmas
Album: Santa's Funk and Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4
Young Fathers
I saw
Karolina
Boots feat. Avisha Cohen
Album: All Rivers
Plaid
Perspex
Album: Feorm Falorx