Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Published at: 20-12-2022

20 Dezember

Dienstag, 20. Dezember 2022

The Specials
A Message to you Rudy
Album: The Specials

The Specials
Ghost Town
Album: More or less the Specials

V.A.
Ruth Harley: Christmas is?
Album: Santa's Funk and Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4

Los Bitchos
Los Chrismos
Album: Los Chrismos

Regina Spektor
Up the mountain
Album: Home, before & after

Deichkind
In der Natur
Album: In der Natur

V.A.
Sam Applebaum: The year around christmas
Album: Santa's Funk and Soul Christmas Party Vol. 4

Young Fathers
I saw

Karolina
Boots feat. Avisha Cohen
Album: All Rivers

Plaid
Perspex
Album: Feorm Falorx