Playlist Roderich Fabian

Published at: 24-11-2022

24 November

Donnerstag, 24. November 2022

Martin Courtney
Exit Music
Album: Magic Sign

Pete Astor
New Religion
Album: Time on Earth

Weyes Blood
Children of the Empire
Album: And in the Darkness, Heart aglow

Stella Sommer
All Things return
Album: Silence wore a Silver Coat

Nicky Thomas
Love of the Common People
Single

Gaye Su Akyol
Biz ne Zaman Düsman Olduk
Album: Anadolu Ejderi

Her Tree
Out of the Woods
Album: Don’t try,be beautiful

Christine & The Queens
Les ames amantes
Album: Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles

Ezra Furman
Temple of Broken Dreams
Album: Al of us Fames