Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 24. November 2022

Martin Courtney

Exit Music

Album: Magic Sign

Pete Astor

New Religion

Album: Time on Earth

Weyes Blood

Children of the Empire

Album: And in the Darkness, Heart aglow

Stella Sommer

All Things return

Album: Silence wore a Silver Coat

Nicky Thomas

Love of the Common People

Single

Gaye Su Akyol

Biz ne Zaman Düsman Olduk

Album: Anadolu Ejderi

Her Tree

Out of the Woods

Album: Don’t try,be beautiful

Christine & The Queens

Les ames amantes

Album: Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles