Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 11.11.2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

11 November

Freitag, 11. November 2022

Missy Elliott
Work lt ft Ludacris
Album: Under Construction

Jeb Loy Nichols
What Does A Man Do All Day
Album: United States of the Broken Hearted

Gold Panda
The Corner
Album: The Work

Plaid
Nightcrawler feat. Mason Bee
Album: Feorm Falorx

Run The Jewels
Just ft. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Roche (Toy Selectahs)
Album: RTJ Qu4tro

Meskerem Mees
Cod Liver Oil and Orange Juice
Album: Caesar EP

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
Darildim Darildim
Album: Dost 2

Dato Alaplaya
Festival
Album: Everything is Possible

Special Interest
Kurdish Radio
Album: Endure

Stereolab
Cybele's Reverie
Album: Emperor Tomato Ketchup

Patrick Wolf
Enter the day
Single

Loshh
K feat Obongjayar
Single

Kristof Schreuf
Lst Night A DJ Saved My Life
Album: Bourgeois With Guitar

Gina Birch
Wish I Was You
Album: I Play My Bass

Nas
Legit
Album: King's Disease III

Ice Spice
Bikini Bottom
Single

Romare
Sunset
Album: Fantasy

Ben LaMar Gay
Agua Futurism
Album: Certain Reveries


0