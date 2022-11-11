Playlist Ralf Summer
11. November
Freitag, 11. November 2022
Missy Elliott
Work lt ft Ludacris
Album: Under Construction
Jeb Loy Nichols
What Does A Man Do All Day
Album: United States of the Broken Hearted
Gold Panda
The Corner
Album: The Work
Plaid
Nightcrawler feat. Mason Bee
Album: Feorm Falorx
Run The Jewels
Just ft. Pharrell Williams & Zack de la Roche (Toy Selectahs)
Album: RTJ Qu4tro
Meskerem Mees
Cod Liver Oil and Orange Juice
Album: Caesar EP
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek
Darildim Darildim
Album: Dost 2
Dato Alaplaya
Festival
Album: Everything is Possible
Special Interest
Kurdish Radio
Album: Endure
Stereolab
Cybele's Reverie
Album: Emperor Tomato Ketchup
Patrick Wolf
Enter the day
Single
Loshh
K feat Obongjayar
Single
Kristof Schreuf
Lst Night A DJ Saved My Life
Album: Bourgeois With Guitar
Gina Birch
Wish I Was You
Album: I Play My Bass
Nas
Legit
Album: King's Disease III
Ice Spice
Bikini Bottom
Single
Romare
Sunset
Album: Fantasy
Ben LaMar Gay
Agua Futurism
Album: Certain Reveries