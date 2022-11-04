Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 04.11.2022

04 November

Freitag, 04. November 2022

Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Ab Und Zu
Album: Duo Duo

Phoenix
After Midnight
Album: Alpha Zulu

Sault
God Is In Control
Album: Earth

Sault
God Is Love
Album: Untitled (God)

Sault
The Plan
Album: Today & Tomorrow

Special Interest
Cherry Blue Intention
Album: Endure

Big Joanie
Happier Still
Album: Back Home

Sudan Archives
Come Meh Way
Album: Sudan Archives

SoulRocca
Real Recognize Real feat. J-Live
Album: In Good Company

Ezra Collective
Ego Killah
Where I'm Meant To Be

Pip Millett
My Way
Album: When Everything Is Better, I'll Let You Know

Abraxas
Sunrise State (Of Mind)
Album: Monte Carlo

Dry Cleaning
Conservative Hell
Album: Stumpwork

Gabriels
The Blind
Album: Angels & Queen Part 1

Lucretia Dalt
El Galatzó
Album: !Ay!

Hermanos Gutiérrez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Hermanos Gutiérrez
Dorado Valley
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo

Orbital
Dirty Rat feat Sleaford Mods
Album: Optical Delusion

Die Nerven
Ich Sterbe Jeden Tag In Deutschland
Album: Die Nerven

Young Fathers
YI Saw
Album: Heavy, Heavy

Loyle Carner
Nobody Knows
Album: Hugo

Pastor T.L. Barrett and The Youth for Christ Choir
Nobody knows
Album: Like A Ship


