Playlist Ralf Summer
04. November
Freitag, 04. November 2022
Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Ab Und Zu
Album: Duo Duo
Phoenix
After Midnight
Album: Alpha Zulu
Sault
God Is In Control
Album: Earth
Sault
God Is Love
Album: Untitled (God)
Sault
The Plan
Album: Today & Tomorrow
Special Interest
Cherry Blue Intention
Album: Endure
Big Joanie
Happier Still
Album: Back Home
Sudan Archives
Come Meh Way
Album: Sudan Archives
SoulRocca
Real Recognize Real feat. J-Live
Album: In Good Company
Ezra Collective
Ego Killah
Where I'm Meant To Be
Pip Millett
My Way
Album: When Everything Is Better, I'll Let You Know
Abraxas
Sunrise State (Of Mind)
Album: Monte Carlo
Dry Cleaning
Conservative Hell
Album: Stumpwork
Gabriels
The Blind
Album: Angels & Queen Part 1
Lucretia Dalt
El Galatzó
Album: !Ay!
Hermanos Gutiérrez
El Bueno Y El Malo
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo
Hermanos Gutiérrez
Dorado Valley
Album: El Bueno Y El Malo
Orbital
Dirty Rat feat Sleaford Mods
Album: Optical Delusion
Die Nerven
Ich Sterbe Jeden Tag In Deutschland
Album: Die Nerven
Young Fathers
YI Saw
Album: Heavy, Heavy
Loyle Carner
Nobody Knows
Album: Hugo
Pastor T.L. Barrett and The Youth for Christ Choir
Nobody knows
Album: Like A Ship