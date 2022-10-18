Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Tobias Ruhland

Published at: 18-10-2022

18 Oktober

Dienstag, 18. Oktober 2022

The Libertines
Up The Bracket
Album: Up The Bracket

Yes We Mystic
Long Dream
Album: Trust Fall

Die Türen feat. Hackbrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini
Miete Strom Gas
Zucker
Macht mich geil
Album: Macht mich geil

Mykki Blanco
French Lesson (feat. Anohni, Kelsey Lu)
Album: Stay Close To Music

Zebra Katz
Lousy
Album: Less is moor

Dillon
Separate Us
Album: 6abotage

Bibio
Potion
Album: Bib10

Bye Beneco
Devl Eyes
Album: Leaving All The Time (EP)


