Playlist Tobias Ruhland
18. Oktober
Dienstag, 18. Oktober 2022
The Libertines
Up The Bracket
Album: Up The Bracket
Yes We Mystic
Long Dream
Album: Trust Fall
Die Türen feat. Hackbrad Pitt, Alexandra Martini
Miete Strom Gas
-
Zucker
Macht mich geil
Album: Macht mich geil
Mykki Blanco
French Lesson (feat. Anohni, Kelsey Lu)
Album: Stay Close To Music
Zebra Katz
Lousy
Album: Less is moor
Dillon
Separate Us
Album: 6abotage
Bibio
Potion
Album: Bib10
Bye Beneco
Devl Eyes
Album: Leaving All The Time (EP)