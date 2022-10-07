Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 07. Oktober 2022

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom

Edge of the Edge

Album: Reset

Alvayys

Pomeranian Spinster

Album: Blue Rev

Sorry

Willow Tree

Album: Anywhere But Here

Gilla Band

Eight Fivers

Album: Most Normal

Indigo Sparke

Pressure In My Chest

Album: Hysteria

The Orielles

The Room

Album: Tableau

Alabaster dePlume

Don't Forget You're Precious

Album: Gold

Broken Bells

Into The Blue

Album: Into The Blue

Weyes Blood

It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody

Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Daphni

Cloudy

Album: Cherry

Phoenix

Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig/Vampire Weekend)

Album: Alpha Zulu

Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin

Tongo Barra

Album: Ali

Makaya McCraven

The Fours

Album: In These Times

Shygirl

Shlut

Album: Nymph

Die Nerven

Alles Reguliert Sich Selbst

Album: Die Nerven

Jamie XX

Kill Dem

Single

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

Natural Brown Prom Queen