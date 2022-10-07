Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Ralf Summer

Published at: 7-10-2022

Playlisten | Bild: BR

07 Oktober

Freitag, 07. Oktober 2022

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Edge of the Edge
Album: Reset

Alvayys
Pomeranian Spinster
Album: Blue Rev

Sorry
Willow Tree
Album: Anywhere But Here

Gilla Band
Eight Fivers
Album: Most Normal

Indigo Sparke
Pressure In My Chest
Album: Hysteria

The Orielles
The Room
Album: Tableau

Alabaster dePlume
Don't Forget You're Precious
Album: Gold

Broken Bells
Into The Blue
Album: Into The Blue

Weyes Blood
It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Daphni
Cloudy
Album: Cherry

Phoenix
Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig/Vampire Weekend)
Album: Alpha Zulu

Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
Tongo Barra
Album: Ali

Makaya McCraven
The Fours
Album: In These Times

Shygirl
Shlut
Album: Nymph

Die Nerven
Alles Reguliert Sich Selbst
Album: Die Nerven

Jamie XX
Kill Dem
Single

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Natural Brown Prom Queen

Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Ab Und Zu
Album: Duo Duo


