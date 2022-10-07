Playlist Ralf Summer
07. Oktober
Freitag, 07. Oktober 2022
Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
Edge of the Edge
Album: Reset
Alvayys
Pomeranian Spinster
Album: Blue Rev
Sorry
Willow Tree
Album: Anywhere But Here
Gilla Band
Eight Fivers
Album: Most Normal
Indigo Sparke
Pressure In My Chest
Album: Hysteria
The Orielles
The Room
Album: Tableau
Alabaster dePlume
Don't Forget You're Precious
Album: Gold
Broken Bells
Into The Blue
Album: Into The Blue
Weyes Blood
It's Not Just Me, It's Everybody
Album: And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
Daphni
Cloudy
Album: Cherry
Phoenix
Tonight (feat. Ezra Koenig/Vampire Weekend)
Album: Alpha Zulu
Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin
Tongo Barra
Album: Ali
Makaya McCraven
The Fours
Album: In These Times
Shygirl
Shlut
Album: Nymph
Die Nerven
Alles Reguliert Sich Selbst
Album: Die Nerven
Jamie XX
Kill Dem
Single
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Natural Brown Prom Queen
Düsseldorf Düsterboys
Ab Und Zu
Album: Duo Duo