Playlist Roderich Fabian

Published at: 22-9-2022

22 September

Donnerstag, 22. September 2022

Mura Masa feat. Bayli
Demon Time
Album: Demon Time

Dives
Wanna take you there
Single

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Right here
Single

Die Sterne
Niemand kommt unschuldig raus
Album: Hallo, Euphoria

The Unloved
Turn of the Scrtew
Album: The Pink Album

Stella Donnelly
Move me
Album: Flood

Sampa The Great
Tilibobo
Album: As above so below

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Album:Natural brown Prom Queen

Santigold
Shake
Album: Spirituals

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Into my Arms
Album: The Boatman’s Call