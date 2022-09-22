Playlist Roderich Fabian

Donnerstag, 22. September 2022

Mura Masa feat. Bayli

Demon Time

Album: Demon Time

Dives

Wanna take you there

Single

Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra

Right here

Single

Die Sterne

Niemand kommt unschuldig raus

Album: Hallo, Euphoria

The Unloved

Turn of the Scrtew

Album: The Pink Album

Stella Donnelly

Move me

Album: Flood

Sampa The Great

Tilibobo

Album: As above so below

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

Album:Natural brown Prom Queen

Santigold

Shake

Album: Spirituals