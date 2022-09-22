Playlist Roderich Fabian
22. September
Donnerstag, 22. September 2022
Mura Masa feat. Bayli
Demon Time
Album: Demon Time
Dives
Wanna take you there
Single
Emiliana Torrini & The Colorist Orchestra
Right here
Single
Die Sterne
Niemand kommt unschuldig raus
Album: Hallo, Euphoria
The Unloved
Turn of the Scrtew
Album: The Pink Album
Stella Donnelly
Move me
Album: Flood
Sampa The Great
Tilibobo
Album: As above so below
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Album:Natural brown Prom Queen
Santigold
Shake
Album: Spirituals
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Into my Arms
Album: The Boatman’s Call