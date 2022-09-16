Playlist Ralf Summer
16. September
Freitag, 16. September 2022
Chic
Good Times
Album: Risqué
Queen
Another One Bites The Dust
Album: The Game
Die Sterne
Stellt Mir Einen Clown Zur Seite
Album: Hallo Euphoriaa
Greentea Peng
Stuck in the middle
Album: Greenzone 108
Peaches
Fuck The Pain Away
Album: The Teaches Of Peaches
Finna
Zartcore
Album: Zartcore
Mura Masa
Hollaback Bitch ft Shygirl, Channel Tres
Album: Demon Time
Horace Andy
Hell And Back
Album: Midnight Scorchers
Inga
Oh Jemine
Album: Took The Wrong Way Home
Davie Bowie
Well you know what, this has been an incredible pleasure (hope we´ll meet again)
Album: Moonage Daydream Soundtrack
Whitney
Back Then
Album: Spark
Davie Bowie
D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix)
Album: Moonage Daydream Soundtrack
Lou Reed
I´m Waiting For My Man (Words And Music, May 1965 Demo)
Album: Words And Music, May 1965
Ela Minus & DJ Python
Kiss U
Album: Corazon EP
Nappy Nina & Jwords
Amen
-
Quinn Christopherson
Bubblegum
Album: Write Your Name In Pink
Anna Erhard
Three Tons of Steel
Album: Campsite
Chicks On Speed ft Jeremiah Day
Two Songs (for Julian Assange)
-
Om Unit
Electroacidspringwater
Album: Acid Dub Studies II
Georg Auf Lieder
Bye Bye Sommer
Album: 8-Spur-Lockdown-Tape