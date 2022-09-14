Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Noe Noack

Stand: 14.09.2022

Lizzo
About Damn Time
Album: Special

Julia Jacklin
I was Neon
Album: Pre Pleasure

The Bobby Lees
Digg your hips
Single

Prins Thomas
Örkenvandring
Album: Prins Thomas

David Bowie
Changes
Album: Hunky Dory

Sampa The Great feat. W.I.T.C.H.
Can I Live
Album: As Above, So Below

Der Mann
Aggrophone
Album: TOP

Der Mann
Country&Western,Coaching und Consulting(Live Version)
Album: -

Horace Andy
Money Money(aDUBta Remix)
Album: Broken Beats

Anna Erhard
I Wish
Album: Campsite