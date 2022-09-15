Bayern 2 - Zündfunk

Playlist Sabine Gietzelt

Stand: 15.09.2022

Playlisten

15 September

Donnerstag, 15. September 2022

Pete Seeger
If I Had A Hammer
Album: Seeger, Hays

Little Eva
Locomotion
Album: The Loco-Motion

The Jesters
I Laughed
Album: The Best Of The Jesters

Velvet Underground
Venus in Furs
Album: Velvet Underground

New York Dolls
Frankenstein
Album: New York Dolls

Talking Heads
Psycho killer
Album: Talking Heads: 77

Sucide
Cheree
Album: Sucide

Sucide
Frankie Teardrop
Album: Sucide

Chic
Le Freak
Album: C ´est Chic

Chic
Good Times
Album: Collection

Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five
The Message
Album: E. Fletcher, M. Glover, S. Robinson & J. Chase

Beastie Boys
Fight For your Right
Album: Licensed To Ill

Beastie Boys
No Sleep Til Brooklyn
Album: Licensed To Ill

Sonic Youth
Kool Thing
Album: Goo

Glenn Branca
Lesson No.1
Album: Lesson No.1

Ray Barretto
Acid
Album: Acid

Miles Davis
Budo
Album: Birth Of The Cool

Miles Davis
Godchild
Album: Birth Of The Cool