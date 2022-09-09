Playlist Ralf Summer

Freitag, 09. September 2022

The Stone Roses

Elizabeth my Dear

Album: The Stone Roses

Manuel Göttsching

E2-E4

Album: E2-E4

The House Of Love

Destroy the heart

Single

Anna Erhard

90 Degrees

Album: Campsite

Oliver Sim

GMT

Album: Hideous Bastard

Sudan Archives

Selfish Soul

Album: Natural Brown Prom Queen

Mouse On Mars

Spatial Jitter Test Berlin

Album: Video

Mouse On Mars

Shoe Fly feat Tortoise

Album: 21 Again

Santigold

Shake

Album: Spirituals

Jonathan Jeremiah

Youngblood

Album: Horsepower for the Streets

Kenny Beats

Parenthesis

Album: Louie

Charles Stepney

LookB4U Leap

Album: Step by Step

Preoccupations

Slowly

Album: Arrangements

Built To Spill

Fool's Gold

Album: When the wind forgets your name

Marlon Williams

Easy Does It

Album: My Boy

Sampa The Great

Can I Live (feat. W.I.T.C.H.)

Album: As Above, So Below

Au Pairs

It's Obvious

Album: Revenge of the She-Punks - A Feminist Music History. Compilation Inspired by the Book

Local Suicide

High Buildings ft. Lee Stevens

Album: Eros Anikate

Ice Spice

Munich (Feelin' U)

Single

Patrick Andy

Got to give some help Dub

Album: Living In Mount Zion

Mansur Brown

Rise

Album: Naqi EP 1