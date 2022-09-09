Playlist Ralf Summer
09. September
Freitag, 09. September 2022
The Stone Roses
Elizabeth my Dear
Album: The Stone Roses
Manuel Göttsching
E2-E4
Album: E2-E4
The House Of Love
Destroy the heart
Single
Anna Erhard
90 Degrees
Album: Campsite
Oliver Sim
GMT
Album: Hideous Bastard
Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Album: Natural Brown Prom Queen
Mouse On Mars
Spatial Jitter Test Berlin
Album: Video
Mouse On Mars
Shoe Fly feat Tortoise
Album: 21 Again
Santigold
Shake
Album: Spirituals
Jonathan Jeremiah
Youngblood
Album: Horsepower for the Streets
Kenny Beats
Parenthesis
Album: Louie
Charles Stepney
LookB4U Leap
Album: Step by Step
Preoccupations
Slowly
Album: Arrangements
Built To Spill
Fool's Gold
Album: When the wind forgets your name
Marlon Williams
Easy Does It
Album: My Boy
Sampa The Great
Can I Live (feat. W.I.T.C.H.)
Album: As Above, So Below
Au Pairs
It's Obvious
Album: Revenge of the She-Punks - A Feminist Music History. Compilation Inspired by the Book
Local Suicide
High Buildings ft. Lee Stevens
Album: Eros Anikate
Ice Spice
Munich (Feelin' U)
Single
Patrick Andy
Got to give some help Dub
Album: Living In Mount Zion
Mansur Brown
Rise
Album: Naqi EP 1
