Playlist Ralf Summer

Stand: 09.09.2022

09 September

Freitag, 09. September 2022

The Stone Roses
Elizabeth my Dear
Album: The Stone Roses

Manuel Göttsching
E2-E4
Album: E2-E4

The House Of Love
Destroy the heart
Single

Anna Erhard
90 Degrees
Album: Campsite

Oliver Sim
GMT
Album: Hideous Bastard

Sudan Archives
Selfish Soul
Album: Natural Brown Prom Queen

Mouse On Mars
Spatial Jitter Test Berlin
Album: Video

Mouse On Mars
Shoe Fly feat Tortoise
Album: 21 Again

Santigold
Shake
Album: Spirituals

Jonathan Jeremiah
Youngblood
Album: Horsepower for the Streets

Kenny Beats
Parenthesis
Album: Louie

Charles Stepney
LookB4U Leap
Album: Step by Step

Preoccupations
Slowly
Album: Arrangements

Built To Spill
Fool's Gold
Album: When the wind forgets your name

Marlon Williams
Easy Does It
Album: My Boy

Sampa The Great
Can I Live (feat. W.I.T.C.H.)
Album: As Above, So Below

Au Pairs
It's Obvious
Album: Revenge of the She-Punks - A Feminist Music History. Compilation Inspired by the Book

Local Suicide
High Buildings ft. Lee Stevens
Album: Eros Anikate

Ice Spice
Munich (Feelin' U)
Single

Patrick Andy
Got to give some help Dub
Album: Living In Mount Zion

Mansur Brown
Rise
Album: Naqi EP 1

